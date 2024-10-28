Sunderland have a mandatory clause to sign Wilson Isidor if they are promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.

This is according to the Sunderland Echo, who have clarified the forward's situation at the Stadium of Light.

The forward has made an exceptional start to life on Wearside, scoring a couple of very important goals recently.

His strike at Hull City earlier this month was the winning goal - and it allowed the Black Cats to secure a much-needed extra two points in their quest to return to the top flight.

He also scored against Oxford United on Saturday, volleying the ball past Jamie Cumming to all but seal the points against the U's.

Regis Le Bris' side were the better team at the weekend, with Oxford failing to pose enough of a threat on Wearside, but the Black Cats needed to grab a second to make themselves more comfortable and Isidor was able to do that, helping to capitalise on a mistake from Will Vaulks.

Making a good start to life in England, he is a key reason why Le Bris' men are currently thriving, with the striker department being an issue at the SoL for a few years now.

Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 9 Goals 4 Assists 0 (Correct as of October 28th, 2024)

During the 2022/23 campaign, Ross Stewart was injured for much of the season and Ellis Simms was recalled in January, leaving the Wearside outfit with fewer options in this area.

And last season, the likes of Mason Burstow and Luis Hemir were unable to make that much of an impact, which was probably a big reason why they were unable to seal another top-six finish at the end of last term.

With Isidor and other options, including Aaron Connolly, now available, the Black Cats will be hoping that they can continue to fire themselves to more victories in the coming months.

Clarification on Wilson Isidor's loan stay at Sunderland

Isidor will definitely stay with the Black Cats if they win promotion, according to the Sunderland Echo, with the club having a mandatory clause to sign him if they secure a place in the top tier.

If they don't end up winning promotion, the mandatory clause will not be activated, but the Wearside club will still have the opportunity to bring him in on a permanent deal.

Considering how well he is performing at this stage, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Championship side go all out for him if they don't manage to win promotion at the end of this term.

Sunderland should be looking to sign Wilson Isidor permanently

It's believed that the Black Cats would have to pay Zenit St Petersburg a significant fee if they signed Isidor.

However, different clauses may mean that they may not have to pay too much up front.

He would be worth every penny if he can continue to shine, because his contributions have helped the Black Cats to open up a gap at the top of the league.

The Black Cats have been craving the perfect number nine for a while now and it looks as though Isidor is the right fit for them.

Whether he can remain consistent remains to be seen though.