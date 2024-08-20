This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland youngster Eliezer Mayenda showed fans what he is really about last weekend after notching a brace against Sheffield Wednesday, and such was the Spaniard's performance, question marks have been raised about whether Regis Le Bris needs to sign another striker in the transfer window.

The Wearsiders have been looking to bolster their attack this season, with a striker viewed as a priority signing. The Black Cats' attack mustered a meagre three goals between them last season, prompting criticism of the club's hierarchy for failing to address the issue.

SM Caen forward, Alexandre Mendy, has been the club's number one target in this position, but the deal has stalled following a series of snags.

However, it has been reported by Foot Mercato that Sunderland have lodged an improved offer in the region of €2-3 million, including bonuses for the forward.

Amongst all the transfer speculation, Mayenda has been proving a point to the Sunderland hierarchy that the Black Cats' answer to their striker problem is already at the club.

Sunderland: Eliezer Mayenda dubbed 'not ready' to be leading Black Cats striker

Although Mayenda impressed during Sunderland's 4-0 win over Wednesday, FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Eddy Bamber, believes the Spaniard would be better off complimenting a more experienced striker in order to continue his development.

Speaking to Football League World, Eddy said: "I think that Mayenda has shown that he has the highest potential and biggest desire to succeed out of the options that we currently have in the forward positions.

"Last week, he missed a horrific sitter against Cardiff and his confidence could have dropped, but on Sunday he came out, and he was determined to make things right. He was absolutely brilliant and he made amends.

"So, he has clearly got that desire and the potential to be a great striker for Sunderland, but make no mistake about it, he is not quite the finished article just yet, and I think he would be much better off complimenting an experienced, proven centre-forward.

"It would take the pressure off him, and it would allow him to develop whilst having the opportunity to contribute.

"So, I’m impressed with him, and I’d like to see him do more for us, but I just don’t think he is quite ready yet to be the number one man."

Eliezer Mayenda's Championship 2024/25 Stats - As Per SofaScore Goals 2 Expected goals 1.56 Scoring frequency 75 minutes Goals per game 1 Shots on target per game 2 Big chances missed 1 Goal conversion 33%

Sunderland should still see Alexandre Mendy as marquee target despite Mayenda form

Despite Mayenda's formidable performance against the Owls, the Black Cats seemingly still view Mendy as their new first-choice striker.

Having seen an initial bid rejected for the forward, the club have reportedly lodged a second bid, closer to the striker's asking price.

Although the deal has dragged out for several weeks, it seems that Sunderland are pressing forward with the deal as a matter of urgency. With under two weeks to go until the transfer window closes, there is expected to be a lot of movement on this deal.

Indeed, Mayenda has staked his claim for his place in the side and should be undroppable at this moment in time, but Sunderland do still need a proven, prolific striker up front.

The Spaniard has proven he has potential, and should be seen as the future of the club, but if Sunderland want to get out of the Championship, then they will need a striker like Mendy.

For Mayenda's development, this seems like a sensible decision and one that should pay off in the long run. Since the Spaniards' move, he has been surrounded by inexperience and would therefore benefit from a player of Mendy's calibre.

After two Championship games, Mayenda has shown his worth. Having missed a sitter against Cardiff, he hit back with a brace and first class performance against Wednesday.

Despite his display, Sunderland should still pursue Mendy as a priority as it is experience the Black Cats need up front at the moment in time.

With Mayenda the future of the club, he would surely benefit and develop faster with a role model like Mendy.