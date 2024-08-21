Pundit Chris Waddle believes Sunderland should demand around £20 million for Jack Clarke this summer, but he admits he has doubts over whether the winger is good enough to play in the Premier League.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for Sunderland last term as they finished 16th in the table, but Clarke enjoyed an outstanding campaign on an individual level, and he was one of the standout players in the Championship.

Jack Clarke's stats for Sunderland last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 15 Assists 4

Clarke's fine form has continued into this season, with the winger scoring one goal and providing one assist in the first two games of the season, but the Black Cats could be vulnerable to losing him before the end of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been linked with former club Leeds United in recent days, while Premier League sides Brentford, Ipswich Town and Southampton have been credited with an interest this summer, but it remains to be seen whether any club would be willing to meet Sunderland's reported £25 million valuation.

It has been claimed that Clarke has rejected the offer of a new contract at the Stadium of Light, but speaking earlier this month, head coach Regis Le Bris said he was hopeful the club could keep hold of him.

"I think his (Clarke) position with us is perfect," Le Bris told The Northern Echo.

"Let's not change anything. Stay with us, keep growing, because we need this kind of player. The rest, I don't know, but he's an important player for us, for sure."

Chris Waddle on Jack Clarke's Sunderland future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via NewBettingSites.uk, Waddle said that Sunderland should hold out for around £20 million for Clarke, but he expressed reservations over whether he would be able to perform in the Premier League.

"In the modern day market, people will be looking at about £20 million," Waddle said.

"Jack's done very well for Sunderland, you cannot fault what he's done for the club.

"The question mark is about whether he is a Premier League footballer, I know he went to Tottenham when he was too young.

"Tottenham saw potential, which is showing now obviously.

"There's a lot of talk that Sunderland are holding out.

"There's not much talent around, let's be honest, who can dribble and go past players.

"I've not really seen him play against Premier League footballers, I've seen him play against a lot of Championship teams, and that's probably why clubs are a little bit reluctant at the minute to splash silly money because he's not played at the highest level.

"I saw him last year against Newcastle in the FA Cup against Kieran Trippier, and he didn't really get a kick.

"Obviously Newcastle are the better team overall, but I thought it was a good test for him.

"When he had the ball, nothing really happened.

"A lot of people may think he's a risk at £20 million or whatever they're looking for because he's never played in the Premier League.

"It's about deciding whether he's good enough to play in that league.

"If you put him in a Crystal Palace team or a Fulham team, would get a lot of joy and would he help the team score goals?

"That's what he'd be bought for, but it's still a big question mark for me.

"He is talented, I'm not saying he's not, and he's very good in the Championship, but the Premier League is a completely different league."

Sunderland face anxious Jack Clarke wait as deadline looms

Waddle is right that Clarke is yet to prove himself at Premier League level, but it is no surprise he is attracting interest from elsewhere after his excellent performances for Sunderland in recent years.

The Black Cats will be reluctant to sell Clarke to a potential promotion rival in Leeds, but it could be tougher for them to turn down an offer from a top flight club, particularly if they were to receive a bid that matches their valuation.

Sunderland may not have given up hope of convincing Clarke to sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light, just as they did with another of their key players, Jobe Bellingham, last week, but it seems unlikely the winger will commit his future to the club.

Given the crucial role that Clarke has played in the early weeks of the season, the Black Cats must do everything possible to ensure that he remains on Wearside this summer, but their resolve could be tested before the end of the window.