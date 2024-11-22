Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg would reportedly be interested in a potential move to Newcastle United.

This is according to a report from Give Me Sport, who have also reported that Manchester United would be a club of interest to the 17-year-old.

The youngster has been a regular starter under Regis Le Bris this season, winning much more game time under the Frenchman than he did in previous seasons.

The fact he's starting regularly for the Black Cats is a huge achievement considering his age, but the midfielder is certainly showing why he's a key player, with the teenager making a number of valuable contributions in the final third this season.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland AFC (All competitions) Appearances 15 Goals 3 Assists 0

It's no exaggeration to say that his contributions have helped the Wearside outfit to secure their place at the top of the Championship table - and the teenager will be keen to guide his current team to promotion at the end of the campaign.

Regardless of how well the Black Cats do this season, it only seems like a matter of time before Rigg plays in a top European division, considering his potential.

There has been no shortage of speculation regarding his future in recent months, with some elite teams being linked with a move for him.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are both believed to be interested in the player - and Man United have been heavily linked with a move for the teenager.

They aren't alone in this race though, with Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers being linked with a move, along with Newcastle.

Chris Rigg's stance on Newcastle United move emerges

Rigg is keen to join a club that matches his ambitions, according to Give Me Sport, with Man United and Newcastle two teams he's thought to be open to joining.

The Magpies are "mulling" over a potential move for the 17-year-old, according to the same outlet, and a bid from Eddie Howe's side can't be ruled out during the January window.

It's been reported that it's only a matter of time before he makes a move away from Wearside, but he is more likely to consider a move at the end of the season.

This is a potential blow for the Magpies, who could potentially be interested in getting a deal over the line for him when the winter window opens in less than two months.

Chris Rigg needs to weigh up controversial Newcastle United move

Old Trafford hasn't been the best place for players in recent years.

There has been a lot of media attention on some of their first-teamers due to poor performances - and you have to wonder whether he would be better off making the move to St James' Park.

He probably wouldn't have to relocate if he made the switch to the Magpies - and some of his family are fans of the Premier League outfit.

However, he would receive a lot of stick if he made this move and at his age, that vitriol is the last thing he needs!

Rigg is also playing regularly on Wearside at this point - and it makes sense for him to stay put for the remainder of the season.