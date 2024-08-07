Highlights Chris Rigg's bright future includes potential Premier League stardom.

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is one of the most exciting wonderkids in the Championship, having already established himself in the first-team squad at the age of 17.

When Chris Rigg, who was 15 years old at the time, came off the bench during Sunderland's third-round FA Cup tie away at Shrewsbury Town in January 2023, not many people would have predicted how much of an impact the youngster would make during the couple of years that followed.

It only took another month before Rigg made a name for himself outside Sunderland, after he had a goal disallowed during the Mackems' FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Had the goal counted, he would have become the youngest goalscorer in FA Cup history.

Sunderland's youngest ever debutant did make more history at the beginning of last season, when his goal against Crewe Alexandra made him the youngest player ever to score in the EFL Cup.

The teenage sensation went on to make 21 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring twice and featuring in the starting lineup eight times towards the end of the season.

Chris Rigg will go to the top

Football League World's Mackems fan pundit, Travis Martin, shared his thoughts on how far Rigg can go during his career, stating that he believes the teenager is destined for the Premier League, whether that be with or without Sunderland.

"This boy's ceiling is extremely high, and I do firmly believe he can go to the very top," said Martin.

"I think he'll be a Premier League player within the next couple of seasons, whether Sunderland are there or not. He has lots of abilities - his passing, both long-range and short-range, is exquisite, his ability to get into a tackle is also fantastic. His dribbling, his creativity, his decision-making is brilliant as well.

"He's versatile. He played on the right side of midfield for a short length of time last season, but he can also play across all four positions in the centre, he can play ten, he can play eight, he can play six, and he could even play that holding role, I think, with his long-range ability.

"There was question marks at times with his ability to keep hold of the ball and his strength, and I suppose his physicality. However, that is natural with him being 17 years old.

"In terms of his determination and aggression, that is without doubt not a problem. There's been conversations with the players for the club, and they've asked who the hard man is, or the one who is most willing to go into a tackle, and every one of them seemed to be coming up with Chris Rigg, which is an extremely amazing mentality for someone who is 17 years old.

"I think that mentality is something that is perhaps understated, given how technically gifted he is. His mentality is exceptional, and I think it's probably a testament to say he's Sunderland's signing of the summer, even though he hasn't joined the club, by extending that contract.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Minutes played 25 3 913

"I think it's completely uncontroversial to say that he's going to be one of the leading candidates, if not the (Young) Player of the Season this season, providing he gets the relevant minutes, even though he's only turned 17. We've seen Archie Gray last season get (Young) Player of the Season playing a right-back role.

"He has had games off before, but his underlying potential and his ability to change a game at that age, his international recognition at a young level already, captaining the under 17s and the under 20s for England, exceptional pedigree already.

"The fact that Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, the noisy neighbours have also been interested in him, this is no coincidence. This boy hit the ground running at Sunderland, he's excited Sunderland supporters already.

"He's got everything, this kid, and let's hope Sunderland can keep hold of him for as long as possible, but I do think he can go to the very top and in the near future as well."

Sunderland have done well to tie down Chris Rigg

Rigg was attracting transfer interest from some of the most prestigious clubs in the world earlier in the summer, before Sunderland managed to agree a three-year deal with the youngster in July.

Ensuring that the 17-year-old is under contract until at least 2027 means that if Sunderland do let him go in the next season or two, they will be able to command a significant transfer fee for his services. Equally, while he is still at the Stadium of Light, his ability could help the club push for promotion.

Sunderland have kept hold of one of the most exciting young players in the division, and their supporters will be excited to watch him continue his development during the 2024/25 campaign.