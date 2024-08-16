Highlights Chris Rigg shines bright as Sunderland's rising star, impressing with debut goals & poised play.

Opportunity knocks for the 17-year-old, showing maturity and versatility on the pitch.

Despite tough competition, Rigg's time to break into the starting eleven will come with patience.

In Chris Rigg, Sunderland possess something special. Having come through the Academy of Light, the 17-year-old is already making his mark on Wearside and shows no signs of stopping.

At age 15, most teenagers are studying for their GCSEs but Rigg is not your average teenager. By making his debut against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last season, the midfielder became the Black Cats' youngest outfield player in their history.

In the following FA Cup game against Fulham, Rigg found the back of the net, sending the Sunderland faithful into bedlam. Unfortunately, the goal was overturned, but it was a sign of what the little wizard is capable of.

With such potential, Rigg was the subject of interest from some of world football's juggernauts, with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen all interested in signing the Hebburn born teenager, as per the Northern Echo.

During Sunderland's strenuous search for a manager, Rigg's future was in jeopardy as the teenager did not want to commit to the club without a manager in place. Fortunately, Sunderland got their man in Regis Le Bris and Rigg put pen to paper on his first professional contract - a three-year deal.

Despite his significant potential, the 17-year-old started on the bench against Cardiff City, coming on for a 13-minute cameo. Although Rigg did get 70 minutes against Preston North End in midweek, the Black Cats fielded a weaker side.

Against Preston, Rigg was Sunderland's best player, but he will have to bide his time if he is to break into Sunderland's starting eleven, with Bellingham and Roberts ahead of him.

Rigg looks assured in a Sunderland shirt

When players break onto the scene at such a young age, they must be managed carefully to ensure their progress is not hampered. Wayne Rooney, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all success stories, having made their Premier League debuts at age 16.

However, not all who make their debuts at such a young age go on to flourish. The names Matthew Briggs, Joe Baxter and Izzy Brown might not mean much to the average football fan, but they make up three of the six youngest players to make their Premier League debut, who fizzled out of football altogether.

At Sunderland, Rigg is steadily being exposed to first team football. While many would love to see him starting, having his minutes managed is the best strategy for him at this moment.

Last season was the teenager's first exposure to Championship football. The midfielder made 21 appearances for the Black Cats and scored two goals - the first came in his debut appearance of the season against Southampton.

Chris Rigg's career statistics by season - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 3 0 0 2023/24 22 3 0 2024/25 2 0 0

Although he has featured mainly as a substitute, Rigg has not carried the burden of his potential. The 17-year-old looks comfortable under pressure and looks like he is enjoying himself every time he steps onto the pitch.

At such a young age, Rigg looks mature beyond his years and is capable of breaking into the first team. He may need to bide his time, but his opportunity will arise.

Bellingham and Roberts stand in Rigg's way

If it were not for Bellingham and Roberts, then Rigg could potentially be a regular starter for Sunderland this season. The versatile midfielder can play anywhere across the midfield but has mostly been deployed in a central role or on the wing.

In a recent press conference, Regis Le Bris revealed which position he believes Rigg is best suited to: “He's (Rigg) still a young player, so I think he can play on the right as a winger, but only out of possession. In a one-versus-one situation, I think it's not his best position.

“But when he can roll inside and create a box, for example, he can play very well. As a midfielder, in the position he played (at Preston), I think he could play well, but he can also play as a number ten in a 4-4-2, for example. So, these three positions are good for him and good for the team.”

With Bellingham flourishing in an advanced central role, it is unlikely Rigg will get many starts this season. Instead, the teenager will likely be utilised as a substitute in the middle of the park or on the right wing. Indeed, Roberts rarely completes 90 minutes, so he may get more minutes out wide.

For now, the 17-year-old must remain patient, but his time will come. Furthermore, the Championship is a grueling season and there are bound to be injuries, meaning the England under-18 international will get more opportunities.

At this moment in time, Rigg is benefiting from first team minutes even if they are sporadic. At his age, he must be managed properly so that the club can get the best out of him.

With Bellingham and Roberts nailed down as starters, the 17-year-old will have to be patient. Indeed, his time may come if and when the duo move on from the Stadium of Light.

One thing is for certain, Rigg has potential in abundance and sooner or later, he will get his chance.