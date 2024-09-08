Archie Gray's departure made Leeds United a sizeable fee this summer.

In signing for Tottenham Hotspur, Gray became one of the most expensive departures in Championship history, with Leeds reportedly landing around £30m for the 18-year-old.

Another player who appears to be on a similar career trajectory is Sunderland's Chris Rigg. At 17 years of age, the midfielder has been tearing up the Championship this season and has forced his way into Regis Le Bris' starting eleven.

Although the Black Cats will be hoping to achieve promotion to the Premier League, the club should use Gray's transfer fee as a benchmark for any possible future sale of Rigg, as he is poised for greatness.

Gray's transfer fee a benchmark for Sunderland

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League, Leeds were in the unenviable position of having to sell their best players.

Over the summer, the Yorkshire club parted ways with several top players, including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Gray.

Having come through the academy at Elland Road, Gray always had masses of potential. At 17 years of age, the midfielder made his debut for the club and went on to make 52 appearances in all competitions.

With a release clause set at around £30m, it was always going to be tough to hold onto Gray, and sure enough, Spurs pounced on the Englishman, meeting his release clause. With his value sure to rise, it could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for the North London club, although first-team opportunities will be sparse.

Given the rise of Rigg, Sunderland will have noted the deal done between Leeds and Spurs and will use the fee as leverage in the future, should they need to sell.

Rigg's stock at Sunderland continues to rise

Since making his debut at 15 years of age, Rigg's career has only been going in one direction.

Following interest from across Europe, the midfielder penned his first professional contract at the Stadium of Light, which should keep him there until at least 2027. Before signing his contract, Rigg had been the subject of interest from the likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United.

Although the 17-year-old was behind Alan Browne and Dan Neil in the pecking order, the central midfielder has forced his way into Le Bris' side after a series of magnificent performances for the Black Cats.

Given his performances, there will certainly be a host of clubs keeping an eye on the development of the England youth international, and Sunderland's progress over the next few seasons will surely affect the future of the midfielder.

If Sunderland remain in the Championship for the next couple of seasons, then the Wearsiders should demand the same fee paid by Spurs for Gray as a minimum.

Obviously, the club will be hoping Rigg can lead the club to the promised land, and if that were to happen, then the club would hopefully keep hold of their starlet. If they were unable to resist offers in the Premier League, then the fee would have to be greater than what Gray was sold for.

Chris Rigg and Archie Gray compared - per Transfermarkt Statistics Chris Rigg Archie Gray Age 17 18 Age at debut 15 17 Appearances 30 52 Goals 3 0 Assists 0 2

Given Rigg's current form, this looks set to be his breakthrough season, which is no mean feat, considering Browne and Neil were ahead of him.

With his great potential, comes great interest, and there will surely be a host of top clubs keeping an eye on his development.

If the club were to sell the teenager in the future, then they should earmark the fee paid for Gray as a minimum, given Rigg is destined for greatness.