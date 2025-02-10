This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are said to be keen on making Chris Mepham’s move to the Stadium of Light permanent this summer, after the Welsh international has starred in the Black Cats’ promotion push during the current campaign.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman addressed the situation recently, telling the Northern Echo that there will be conversations surrounding the 27-year-old at the end of the season, having excelled since making the move to the northeast last summer.

While he is out of contract with parent club AFC Bournemouth this summer, the Cherries are said to have a one-year contract extension option regarding their centre-back, meaning Sunderland will have to pay a fee if they are to make him theirs over the off-season.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Black Cats fan pundit Jordan Newcombe about the summer scenario, and how is club should be going about matters in the months to come.

Chris Mepham demonstrates quality after Sunderland loan switch

Right from the off, Mepham has demonstrated his Premier League quality since moving to Wearside, with his commandment of the backline playing a major part in Mackems’ push for automatic promotion from the second tier.

The Welshman’s organisation of his teammates, and the authority that he dictates has underpinned a lot of what Regis Le Bris has built upon in his time in charge of Sunderland, with just five points separating them and the top two spots as we head into the midweek league fixtures.

No Sunderland player has blocked more than the 20 shots that Mepham has thrown his body in the way of this season, while his 138 clearances are head and shoulders above the rest of his team mates, and only go to underline his quality in red and white.

While he is likely to necessitate a sizeable fee in the summer, Newcombe is of the opinion that his club need to be doing all they can do to add the former Brentford man on a permanent basis, whichever division they find themselves in.

The Black Cats fan said: “With Chris Mepham, I think he has been a solid defender for Sunderland this season, and he has probably been up there with being one of the best defenders in the league this season.

“For us to go out and try to get him on a permanent, not only would it be absolutely great, it shows that we are doing strong business, we want to try and get back up there, and try to dominate, whatever league we are in.

“With Bournemouth holding a one-year option, yes he is not going to be a free agent, but he is 27, and I don’t personally know what I would pay for him.

“He is a top dog of a defender, but I don’t know what sort of price tag Bournemouth would put on him, so I can’t really say on the price 100%.

Chris Mepham's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 10th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.33 Interceptions 1.07 Blocks 1.24 Clearances 5.75 Aerials won 3.22

“But no matter what it is, I think he would be worth it, unless it is really, really expensive. On the other side of that, I would say under £20m would be decent, even under £15 million, but I could be completely wrong on the price.

Sunderland, Chris Mepham talk shows Premier League ambition

After the malaise that came at the end of the previous campaign, Sunderland will be grateful to be talking about Premier League aspirations once again this season, with the Mackems in the healthiest position they have been since dropping out of the top flight seven seasons ago.

To have someone like Mepham on their books proves just how far the club have come from their stint in the third tier, with his experience proving invaluable as the race for promotion intensifies week on week.

Regardless of their situation this summer, Newcombe is adamant his side need to keep Mepham at all costs, with his side building a classy operation from back to front at the Stadium of Light.

“I don’t know what Bournemouth would want, but honestly just give him what he wants, and if Bournemouth don’t want him that much, then 100% go and pick him up, he is a vital part of the squad and something we need to hold on to.

“If we can, I would go in for him, Bournemouth are already doing well without him, so I don’t see why they wouldn’t give him away on the cheap anyway.

“I am glad that we are hinting that we want to sign him and keep him, it’s the best news hinting towards next season, and I would pay whatever we need - if it’s not that expensive - to try and get him in to add to the defence, which is already class enough.”