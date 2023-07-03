Sunderland will face a lot of tough decisions this summer following their impressive first season back in the Championship.

The Black Cats finished sixth, far above anyone’s expectations going into the campaign.

A number of players stepped up to the plate to play a key role in Tony Mowbray’s side as they came close to gaining an unlikely Premier League promotion.

But the consequence of over-achieving will always be that it can attract potential suitors for key players when the summer transfer window opens.

Who is interested in Daniel Ballard?

One key figure that has received speculation over his future in recent weeks is Daniel Ballard.

The defender was a key part of the Sunderland team when fit, becoming a consistent starter once he recovered from an early-season injury.

He only made 19 total league appearances in the Championship but proved an impressive figure when in the side.

The centre back was signed from Arsenal just one-year ago in a deal worth a reported £2 million, which also includes a significant sell-on clause.

But now West Ham are said to be interested in signing him, with David Moyes keen on bringing the Northern Irishman into the fold at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old still has two-years remaining on his current contract, so Sunderland still have a strong hand in any negotiation process.

However, the allure of the Premier League will prove tempting for Ballard as it would be a big step-up from the Stadium of Light, especially seeing as the Hammers will also be competing in the Europa League next season.

Should Sunderland cash-in on Daniel Ballard amid West Ham interest?

However, Sunderland should look to hold onto their star defender at this stage.

Given how close the team was to earning promotion last season, falling just short in the semi-finals of the play-offs to eventual winners Luton Town, the Black Cats should back themselves to compete once again for a top six spot.

Sunderland’s business model should be built on cashing-in on players with high value, which means they should be open to selling Ballard given he could earn an eight-figure sum.

However, the significant sell-on clause agreed with Arsenal will soften the impact of any big-money deal, making it less worth their while.

And with the club already investing in improving Mowbray’s squad this summer, this could be an opportunity to build on their already solid platform to push for promotion over the next 12 months.

Holding onto Ballard gives them the best opportunity for success, so waiting another year to assess his situation may be the best move for the club.