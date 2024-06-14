Sunderland's Premier League pedigree may have had a bit of influence on how much their season tickets cost for next season.

Fans of the Wearside club have had to deal with a lot of misery over the past year. They hoped that their team would once again challenge for promotion, whether that be via the play-offs or right at the top of the league in the automatic promotion spots.

They didn't end up getting that. After all 46 games had been played, the Black Cats were sat 16th in the league, had two permanent managers, Mike Dodds had been interim head coach twice, and they still had no clue who was going to lead the team next season. That last one is still the case, somehow.

Sunderland's supporters remained loyal, as they always do, and that theme is likely to continue over into next season. But how much will it cost them to support their club, for those that want to buy a season ticket?

Sunderland's season ticket prices

Adult season tickets for Sunderland's 24/24 campaign start at £440 for those who buy them on general sale. According to the Burnley Express, this ranks them 17th in the Championship for the cheapest adult season tickets.

Prices of this form of season ticket can go all the way up to £830, depending on where in the stadium you are sitting.

The highest price band on every age bracket, other than under-16s, is £830, with the cheapest over-65s season ticket being £310, the cheapest under-22s being £190 and the cheapest under-18s being £115.

The prices for an under-16 season ticket at the Stadium of Light range from £75-£415.

Sunderland's season ticket prices compared to the cheapest in the Championship

The cheapest season ticket for a Championship side next season is just £250, as per Birmingham World. For that much, an adult gains access to every Coventry City home game.

That figure is not too far short of half as much as what Sunderland charge for their adults.

Queens Park Rangers take second and third, respectively, for the cheapest adult season tickets for next season. The R's are charging only £2 more than the Sky Blues for their least expensive one, but there is a big jump up to the Lilywhites at £294.

Sunderland's season ticket prices compared to the most expensive in the Championship

The Black Cats' local rivals Middlesbrough boast the highest, cheapest season ticket price for an adult of any team in the Championship. Theirs is £574, as per Birmingham World - a whole £134 more per season than what Sunderland charge.

The second most expensive, cheapest adult season ticket in the second tier belongs to Sheffield Wednesday. £560 is what adults will have to pay to watch home games at Hillsborough next season.

The cheapest of the newly relegated and promoted teams

League One play-off final winners Oxford United are charging their fans the least of the three newly promoted sides, at £329 for the season (5th cheapest in the league).

Given their dominant nature the last time they were in the league, Burnley fans didn't expect to be back in the second tier quite so quickly. But they are. At least they lay claim to the cheapest adult season ticket of the three sides who have been relegated to the Championship at £352 (8th in the league).