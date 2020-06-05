Sunderland CEO addresses upcoming EFL meeting and extended play-offs proposals

Sunderland reportedly had a proposal for extended play-offs rejected by the EFL and expect similar plans to be voted down in the upcoming EFL meeting.

All 71 EFL clubs are set to meet on the 8th of June to vote on the organisation’s proposed end-of-season framework.

The proposal put forward by the EFL board allows the season to be curtailed if the majority of clubs in a division vote in favour and would then see final placings decided using an unweighed points-per-game system, with the play-offs going ahead but not extended past four teams.

The EFL’s proposed framework would see Sunderland finish eighth should the 2019/20 campaign be curtailed – ending their promotion hopes and condemning them to another season in League One.

Alternative proposals will be available to vote on but, speaking to Chronicle Live, Black Cats CEO Jim Rodwell indicated that the club aren’t confident that there will be enough traction to extend the play-offs.

He explained: “We did put forward a proposal initially for an extended play-off model

“We presented our thoughts and subsequently the EFL came out and said they wouldn’t consider an extended play-off. I’m not sure a model for extended play-offs will get enough traction.

“I don’t think you’re going to get teams in the four play-off places voting for anything less than a one in four shot [at promotion].

“All of them have said they are happy to play out the season, but none of them have said they would extend the play-offs.”

Sunderland are seventh as things stand – just one point outside the play-offs and three points back from the top two.

Their promotion hopes will likely rely on the outcomes of Tuesday’s vote and the subsequent vote between League One sides, which is thought to hinge on a number of undecided clubs – though there have been suggestions that completing the season is unrealistic.

The Verdict

Sunderland’s promotion hopes are beginning to look slimmer and slimmer as they stare down the barrel of another season in League One.

Rodwell’s comments hint that the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting is unlikely to be satisfactory for the Black Cats, who will then be reliant on clubs in their division voting to keep the season alive.

Missing out due to PPG would feel desperately unjust to the Stadium of Light faithful given how close they are to the automatic promotion places but many will likely look back on their run of four losses before the delay began as the killer blow.