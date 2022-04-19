Sunderland casting eyes over Leeds United player

Sunderland have taken Leeds United youngster Joe Littlewood on trial, with a view to adding him to their under-23’s squad next season, according to ChronicleLive.

The Black Cats’ development squad ply their trade in the Premier League 2 competition, pitting their wits against the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves and bitter rivals Newcastle United in the second tier.

And it appears they are on a recruitment drive ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as Littlewood has arrived and featured in a defeat to Villa on Easter Monday.

Littlewood is an 18-year-old centre-back who has featured 11 times for the Whites’ under-18’s team this year, but just once for the under-23’s, which came in a 2-0 victory over Derby County’s age equivalent side in January.

With a youth contract that is set to expire at Elland Road at the end of this season, Littlewood looks to be on the way out of Jesse Marsch’s side and he will be looking to do enough to earn a deal at the Stadium of Light in the coming days.

The Verdict

Such is the stature of their academy, Sunderland are the only League One team to possess an under-23’s side in the Premier League 2, so they always need to freshen that particular squad up.

Littlewood clearly has some ability having featured regularly for Leeds’ under-18’s, but it appears that he may not be quite up to making it to the next level at Elland Road.

Sunderland could be a good place for him to build though – as long as he impresses on trial.

He’s not the only Premier League youngster who will come through the doors at the Academy of Light in the coming weeks though as Sunderland look to find some top flight cast-offs that they can develop.