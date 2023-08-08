After losing out in the Championship play-off semi-finals to Luton Town last season, Sunderland would have been hoping to kick-start their 2023-24 season with a bang.

Unfortunately for them though, Ipswich had other ideas.

The Tractor Boys' long journey to the Stadium of Light on Sunday was made worthwhile as they took home a 2-1 win to Suffolk, with perhaps the youth and naivety of Sunderland's squad showing through at times - especially with Trai Hume's second half dismissal.

Whilst they weren't successful on the pitch this past weekend, if there is one thing that Sunderland have been good at since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became majority owner at the club though, it is bringing in exciting young prospects for both their under-21's side and their first-team.

The average age of their senior squad has been brought down dramatically and it could go down even further if the likes of Danny Batth move on before the September 1 deadline, with all of the Wearsiders' signings this summer being young prospects.

And they could be about to land another potential star of the future because as revealed by James Copley of the Sunderland Echo, ex-Chelsea winger Silko Thomas featured for their under-21's as a trialist against Huddersfield Town on Monday evening.

Thomas had been at the Black Cats earlier in the summer for a period but he has seemingly returned to have another showing for the development squad, and it appears that he impressed.

The 19-year-old scored twice in the match against the Terriers and also bagged an assist in a showing that will no doubt have impressed under-21's manager Graeme Murty.

It now remains to be seen if Thomas will be offered a deal by the Black Cats and it would be no surprise if other clubs were watching on with intent.

Who is Silko Thomas?

An England youth international at schoolboy level, Thomas made his debut for Chelsea's under-18's in September 2020 at the age of 16, showing his versatility by playing on either side of the pitch as both a winger and as a wing-back.

Thomas split his time between the under-18's and under-21's in the 2021-22 season, but last year he didn't feature as much for the Blues as his playing time dwindled.

It was apparent that the young winger would be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer following a trial stint at Sheffield United earlier in the year, and Thomas now finds himself a free agent after playing just 10 times for Chelsea's youth last season.

Who else is interested in Silko Thomas?

Just last week, it was reported that other Championship clubs were looking into a deal for free agent teenager Thomas.

Both Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers have also been believed to be in the running for Thomas, but as of yet no deal has been struck with any club as he continues to trial with Sunderland.

And his appearance for their under-21's would suggest that the Black Cats have the strongest chance of landing the winger's services should they offer him a contract to play for the club.

Thomas was also on trial at Sheffield United earlier in the year whilst they were still a Championship club, but the Blades did not offer a deal.