Sunderland cast eye over potential defensive addition
Sunderland are closely watching Morgan Feeney, with the centre-back reportedly training with Phil Parkinson’s squad.
Parkinson has been preparing Sunderland for a third consecutive season in League One so far this summer, with next month set to see them embark on a promotion push back to the Championship.
Focus at the moment is on the club recruiting to give Sunderland the best possible chance of challenging, with Feeney seemingly an option.
As per Chronicle Live, Feeney has been training with Sunderland ahead of the new season, with a view of earning himself a contract on the back of his release from Everton.
The 21-year-old only managed two senior appearances for Everton, which came in the Europa League during the 2017/18 campaign.
He’s since had a loan spell with Tranmere, but made just one senior appearance for the club due to injury.
Feeney is now on the lookout for a new club and could fall into contention at Sunderland as they adapt to life with a salary cap in place in League One.
Naturally, it brings issues, but Feeney’s age doesn’t contribute to that cap, allowing Sunderland to strengthen elsewhere.
The Verdict
This is a good thing for Sunderland and a decent deal for them to get done.
The 21-year-old needs a fresh start and he would fall on his feet at Sunderland; the club have decent options at centre-back, so he’d come in as cover with little pressure on him.
In addition to that, the salary cap issue is a factor now and Sunderland are avoiding impacting that with Feeney.
