Carlton Palmer believes that promotion to the Premier League could be the only thing to secure Jobe Bellingham’s future at the club.

It was exclusively revealed by FLW that Brentford retain an interest in the midfielder as the January transfer window approaches.

It is understood that top European clubs are also keeping tabs on the youngster, raising questions over his future at the Stadium of Light.

Bellingham has been a key figure in Régis Le Bris’ side this season as they compete for a place back in the top flight.

Jobe Bellingham's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of 12/12/2024) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 39.44 Pass Completion (%) 85.80 Progressive Passes 4.27 Progressive Carries 1.02 Successful Take-ons 0.66 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.92 Progressive Passes Received 3.13

Carlton Palmer makes Jobe Bellingham transfer claim

Palmer believes that gaining promotion to the Premier League would go a long way to convincing Bellingham to remain at the Stadium of Light beyond this summer.

However, he has claimed that a January sale would be a bad decision for Sunderland given how well he’s been playing so far this season.

“Brentford have retained an interest in Jobe Bellingham,” Palmer told Football League World.

“There are a lot of clubs monitoring Jobe Bellingham, not just Jobe Bellingham, a lot of the young players at Sunderland who have covered themselves in a lot of glory so far this season.

“We know what Sunderland’s mantra is, we know what their ethos is, developing young players to get them in cheap and sell them on big when they’ve done well.

“But, Bellingham is having a fine season again for Sunderland, he’ll be hoping that he can help them get promotion to the Premier League.

“If they get promotion, there’s no problem, he’d be happy to stay and play in the Premier League.

“I think offers will come in, Sunderland’s resolve will be tested in the January transfer window.

“But, like I said, they would be crazy to sell him in the January transfer window.”

Palmer makes Bellingham summer transfer prediction

If Sunderland are unable to gain promotion, then Palmer expects that Bellingham will depart the club at the end of the campaign.

“But, I think if they’re not promoted in the summer, and I don’t see them getting automatic, even though they’ve started really well," he continued.

“I told you my teams that I thought would be in that automatic position, one of the teams I thought would be there or thereabouts was Luton, but I figured all the other teams that would be there are there, and I didn’t factor Sunderland in that.

“If Sunderland are in the play-off positions come the end of the season, that’s a fantastic achievement with the players they’ve got.

“But, then when we get to the end of the season, I’d be very, very surprised if Jobe Bellingham is a Sunderland player next season.”

Bellingham has performed well for Sunderland since making the switch from Birmingham City in 2023, and is a standout talent in Le Bris’ squad.

There is no doubt that he has the potential to compete at a top flight level, including even in the Premier League.

Finishing this season in the Championship would be a smart move, as this consistent game time is very beneficial for his development.

But if Sunderland are still in the second tier for next year, then a move in the summer seems a likely outcome at this stage.