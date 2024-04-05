Highlights Sunderland's Championship campaign is likely over this season, sitting far from the play-offs and the drop zone.

Sunderland's 2023/24 Championship campaign appears to be over.

Six games remain for the Black Cats this season, but they currently find themselves in no man's land, as they sit 13 points outside the play-offs and ten points clear of the drop zone.

Sunderland have won 15 of their 40 league games this campaign, which, to many, will be considered a failure after making the play-offs last season.

Championship Table (As it stands April 2nd) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 40 3 58 10 Hull City 39 3 58 11 Cardiff City 40 -9 56 12 Bristol City 40 -1 53 13 Sunderland 40 1 51 14 Watford 40 2 50 15 Swansea City 40 -11 47 16 QPR 40 -12 46

They have had a few managerial issues which have been a huge cause for inconsistency, as they started the season with Tony Mowbray in charge before appointing Mick Beale.

It is no secret that Beale's tenure was rather disappointing, and ultimately he lasted just two months in the role before being relieved of his duties.

Caretaker Manager, Mike Dodds has since taken the reins until the end of the season.

The club seemingly have very little to play for now, as they begin to look ahead to next season.

One player who they could see depart in the summer is young full-back Trai Hume. The Northern Ireland international has been one of Sunderland's most consistent performers this season, but it may be time for a bigger challenge.

When the Black Cats signed Hume for such a small fee back in 2022, they would not have expected the likes of Aston Villa and Napoli to be targeting him two years later.

Clubs interested in Hume

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph, there are five clubs keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as Sunderland brace for his departure. Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Leicester City are the English clubs that have expressed their interest, but Serie A giants, Napoli, are the surprise candidates who are also keeping a close eye on the Sunderland man.

While losing Hume would be a big blow, it would come with some good news for the Black Cats, as a healthy fee will surely have to be paid for him to leave.

The player's contract does not expire until 2027, and even then, there is an option for a further year, so Sunderland should look to get a sizeable fee for his departure.

His age will of course be a huge factor, and with star man Jack Clarke also likely to depart, Sunderland should put their foot down and demand a reasonable fee.

Hume's time at Sunderland

Sunderland signed Hume back in January 2022, from Northern Irish club, Linfield, and he was fairly unknown.

A fee reported to be in the region of £200k was paid, which turned out to be a stroke of genius and could ultimately lead to great profit.

The 22-year-old began as a squad player in League One, as expected, but last season he became a regular starter under Tony Mowbray as he helped his club reach the Championship play-offs.

In the first leg of the play-off semi-finals, Hume scored the winner to give Sunderland a 2-1 lead on aggregate, but Luton made a comeback in the second leg.

This season, the Northern Ireland international has been one of Sunderland's most consistent performers in a rather inconsistent campaign. He has started every single league game so far and continues to be an important defensive asset.

Hume is now getting the recognition he deserves from some huge clubs, and from a Sunderland perspective, they will look back on that £200k deal with great pride, as they could be set for a decent pay day.