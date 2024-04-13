Highlights Sunderland's young core, anchored by Bellingham, Clarke, Patterson and Hume, has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe.

Clarke and Bellingham have been standout players, with their performances catching the eye of Lazio and Premier League clubs.

Despite interest, Sunderland face a challenge in retaining their top talents this summer, with star players possibly moving on. What they can't afford, is to lose them all.

Sunderland have struggled to match the lofty heights of last season.

Mired in mid-table, their aspirations of a second successive season in the play-offs have been dashed after a run of just one win in their last 11 games.

Sunderland, though, are the youngest team in the Championship and whilst they've been unable to sustain success over the course of the season, they've shown glimpses of the talent they possess.

Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke are revered as two of the best young forwards in the league, with Clarke joint fifth for goals scored this season and no teenager having scored more Championship goals than 18-year-old Bellingham.

No Sunderland players have played more minutes than goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and defender Trai Hume, and they've provided the backbone on which Sunderland have been able to build this season. Whilst the goals of Bellingham and Clarke have kept a goal-shy Sunderland competitive.

The quartet have attracted interest from across Europe and will be in high demand this summer. So, with Sunderland at a crossroads after a season of upheaval, they will do well to ensure they keep hold of as many of their prized assets as possible.

Clarke and Bellingham linked with Lazio

It speaks to the strength of the talent within the Championship right now, but also perhaps the dwindling financial power of Serie A, that European royalty Lazio were reported to hold an interest in a variety of players from England's second division in January.

Plymouth Argyle reportedly turned down a bid from Lazio for winger Morgan Whittaker, according to the Plymouth Herald, with the Eagles soon turning their attention to Sunderland's attacking duo, Clarke and Bellingham.

With Lazio in the market for an attacking winger, Sunderland's Clarke fit the bill, but the two clubs were unable to come to an agreement in the previous window.

Clarke also had interest from across the Premier League in January. Sunderland were intent on keeping the 23-year-old in the hope they'd be able to offer him top-flight football next season.

Ultimately, with Sunderland now out of contention for promotion this season, they may be resigned to losing Clarke this summer.

Bellingham similarly was the subject of interest from Lazio, as well as a host of Premier League clubs.

The younger brother of Jude Bellingham, the forward has excelled in a variety of positions this season, and his adaptability and maturity at such a young age have alerted teams to his talent.

Bellingham is only in his second full season as a senior pro, and he may well view Sunderland as the perfect environment in which to grow.

But after a breakthrough season with the Black Cats, he's already on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham Championship stats 23/24 as per FBref Player Competition Appearances Goals Assists Jack Clarke Championship 36 15 4 Jobe Bellingham Championship 41 7 1

Arsenal and Liverpool in the market for goalkeeper Patterson

23-year-old Patterson is already into his third season as Sunderland's first-choice keeper.

The academy graduate helped Sunderland secure promotion from League One and has since earmarked himself as a dependable option between the sticks as Sunderland look to reestablish themselves in the Championship.

His performances have attracted the interest of Arsenal, according to HITC, whilst This Is Anfield reported Liverpool were keen on taking Patterson on as cover for Alisson.

Whether Patterson would be happy to play second fiddle is yet to be seen. Yet, Sunderland's resolve is likely to be tested this summer, despite Patterson signing a long-term contract last summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal more than capable of matching their valuation.

Anthony Patterson 23/24 stats as per FBref Competition Appearances Goals Against Save % Clean Sheets Championship 42 50 69.8 12

Aston Villa view Hume as Matty Cash replacement

Tough-tackling right-back Hume has been a figure of consistency for Sunderland in a difficult season for the Wearsiders.

The Northern Irishman hasn't missed a game for Sunderland this season and his progression in the two years since he moved to the club from Linfield has been startling.

Hume's maturity at just 22 has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, with Champions League-chasing Aston Villa reported to be looking at the full-back as a replacement for Matty Cash, who has struggled for fitness this season.

Hume is tied down to a long-term contract at Sunderland, which gives the Championship side a good bargaining position. But with Villa looking to cement their place as European contenders, they could offer irrefutable money for Hume.

For the sake of staying competitive, Sunderland can't afford to lose all four players this summer, and their ability to negotiate long-term deals with Patterson, Hume and Bellingham means they aren't in any rush to sell.

But in order to reinvest in the squad, Sunderland will likely sanction the departure of at least one of their prized assets. Deciding who that is, though, is a huge decision which could have significant ramifications for their prospects next season.