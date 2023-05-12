Sunderland have enjoyed a season far beyond anyone’s pre-season predictions.

The Black Cats won the League One play-offs under Alex Neil just 12 months ago and find themselves back in the same situation again, now vying for promotion to the Premier League.

However, Neil abandoned ship in late August with just a few second tier games under his belt at the Stadium of Light.

Instead, Tony Mowbray has been the man behind this impressive charge to the top six.

Can Sunderland gain promotion to the Premier League?

The Black Cats face Luton Town in the first leg of their semi-finals this weekend and will fancy their chances at a shot at Wembley Stadium.

While the Hatters have been excellent all year, and earned an impressive third place finish in the table, Sunderland have never backed down when the occasion rises and so will back themselves to manoeuvre their way past Rob Edwards’ side.

Yet none of this has stopped speculation surrounding the future of the 59-year-old manager of the team.

Mowbray has earned a lot of credit for the role he has played in developing this young Sunderland side into a promotion contender.

But a recent report has suggested there are as many as three names being lined up as a replacement for Mowbray which includes Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli and Gerhard Struber.

Should Sunderland look to change managers?

It would be an incredibly harsh decision to remove Mowbray from his position given the job he has done so far.

It should not be underestimated the role he has had in helping young talents such as Amad Diallo, Dennis Crikin and Edouard Michut flourish this season, among others.

Bringing in an exciting, young new coach would be tempting but it’s hard to justify given the results the team is earning under Mowbray.

Considering the difficult circumstances he arrived at, coming in with just two days remaining in the transfer window, and the injury issues he has had to handle, he has done supremely well to lead this team to the play-offs.

Farioli and Struber also lack the exciting achievements on their CV to suggest they would definitely be an upgrade on the experienced Sunderland head coach.

The potential appointment of Jaissle would be a level above the other two, and could possibly be worth shaking things up for if he would be willing to join the club.

But at this stage it is impossible to suggest he would be a guaranteed immediate upgrade on Mowbray, and that makes it impossible to justify.