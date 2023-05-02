Sunderland's hopes of a top six finish and promotion via the play-offs is still alive heading into the final day of the Championship season.

They need to beat Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday and hope that either Coventry City lose at Middlesbrough or Millwall fail to beat Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

But whatever happens, the 2022/23 campaign has to be viewed as a success for the Black Cats and a continuation of their impressive rise in recent years.

That rise has been built around a focus on the development of young players, both academy products and signings from elsewhere, and the early signs are that will continue this summer as well.

Sunderland eye Jobe Bellingham deal

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Sunderland are laying the groundwork for a potential summer deal for Birmingham City rising star Jobe Bellingham.

The Black Cats have been linked with the 17-year-old brother of England star Jude Bellingham previously but are now weighing up a move for him in the upcoming window, which they believe could cost them in the region of £300,000 in compensation.

That, quite simply, would be a steal for a player that looks to have a very bright future in his own right.

The stature of the clubs linked with him in January, which includes Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Tottenham speaks to the potential that Bellingham is seen to have by those in the game.

Could Sunderland win the race for Jobe Bellingham?

It may be hard for the Black Cats to win the race for his signature as a result but despite the prior links to the Reds and Spurs, Sunderland could give him just what he needs right now.

That's not to say that Bellingham needs to leave Birmingham, where he's already getting minutes under John Eustace, but if he does leave then the Stadium of Light would be a good destination.

Tony Mowbray has made it a supportive environment for young players – with the likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke, Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil, and Dennis Cirkin all thriving – and the team is built around giving them responsibility.

The success of players like Diallo and Clarke, who were tipped for big things at a young age but saw their careers stall at bigger clubs, should be of particular interest to Bellingham as he makes a decision on his future.

Liverpool, Spurs, and other big clubs will be tempting, of course, but given how loved his brother Jude is, the expectation and pressure that a move to one of those Premier League giants would generate is likely best avoided.

Sunderland, a club on the rise with a big and passionate fanbase, would be a better next step for Bellingham right now.

Staying at Birmingham would not be a bad call either but the Stadium of Light does seem a great place for young players right now.