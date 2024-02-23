Sunderland have suffered a potential blow in their pursuit of a play-off spot with the news of Jack Clarke’s injury.

It has been a turbulent season for the Black Cats so far, as they are continuing to fight for a top-six finish, but in the process, they have already been through two managers.

The club started with Tony Mowbray and then decided to move on from him with the appointment of Mick Beale. However, that didn’t work, and the club is now going to end the season with Mike Dodds in temporary charge.

Dodds takes charge of his first game in his second spell in charge on Saturday, as the club welcomes Swansea City. Sunderland will hope this is a turning point in their season, but ahead of the game, they suffered a devastating blow with the news about Clarke.

Jack Clarke suffers an injury blow

Jack Clarke has suffered an injury and is doubtful for their game against the Swans.

The exact state of the injury for the Sunderland winger is unclear at this stage, with an update set to be given in Dodds' press conference.

Clarke has been sensational for the Black Cats once again this season, with the 23-year-old the club’s current top goalscorer in the league with 15 goals, 10 clear of the next in the list.

Jack Clarke's stats this season (As it stands February 23rd, per SofaScore.com) Total Matches played 33 Matches started 33 Goals 15 xG 10.25 Goals per game 0.5 Assists 4 xA 7.93 Big chances created 11 Average rating 7.76

His absence will come as a huge blow for Sunderland, even if it is just for this weekend’s game, as Clarke is pivotal in everything the Championship side does going forward.

However, this may be an opportunity for the club to see what they can do going forward, as it’s been reported that the club are expected to lose their star man when the summer transfer window arrives.

The Black Cats and Dodds will be bitterly disappointed with Clarke’s injury, but this could very much be a silver lining, as they have the opportunity to give other players waiting for their chance a place in the starting XI.

Jack Clarke’s injury allows other Sunderland players to step up

As mentioned, Jack Clarke’s absence will cause some concern in the Sunderland set-up, but this could actually be a good thing for the football club.

Obviously, when Clarke is available, he always plays for Sunderland, so there is never really a chance for the club to try other options in that area of the pitch.

But this may be their chance, and with the club expecting him to leave in the summer, they need to see if players already at the club are suitable for replacing the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

When thinking of possible replacements, the first player that comes to mind is Abdoullah Ba, who has played a big role for the club already this season but could play a more significant one now.

Ba has started 17 of the 30 Championship games he’s played this season and, so far, has three goals to his name. The 20-year-old is performing slightly below his xG, as it currently stands at 3.64, as per SofaScore.com.

As he’s only scored a handful of goals, it’s no surprise to see his scoring frequency at 507 minutes. Ba has been a threat going forward, with him averaging 0.9 shots on goal, but only 0.3 have been on target, leaving his goals per game ratio low at 0.1.

However, Ba has been creative this season, with him grabbing four assists, and that has seen him perform better than his xA, with that at 1.92. While the winger has created two big chances, that has helped him collect 0.9 key passes, as per SofaScore.com.

The 20-year-old isn’t the finished article and isn’t at the level that Clarke is currently at, but he could be a decent replacement for the short-term and long-term.

Another player who could potentially replace Clarke, and this may be one that excites Sunderland supporters, is Chris Rigg.

At 16 still, Rigg has had to remain patient when it comes to his game time, with all eight appearances this season coming from the substitute bench. The Black Cats need to remain patient, and they will, but Clarke’s absence could mean the 16-year-old is given more of a chance in the first team; it just depends whether that is from the start or off the bench once again.