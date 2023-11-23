Highlights Sunderland have had a mixed season so far, with strong results followed by consecutive defeats in October.

Jobe Bellingham, a young midfielder, has started and been substituted in the past three games, raising concerns about managing his minutes.

Sunderland has previously faced issues with young players being overused, and Bellingham's role in the team should be carefully managed, especially during the busy festive period.

Sunderland put together a few strong results prior to the international break.

The Black Cats have been very up and down this season, succumbing to defeat in their first two games of the season and then losing three on the bounce in October as well.

After being beaten by Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Leicester City last month, Tony Mowbray’s side then beat both Norwich City and Birmingham City 3-1 either side of a draw with Swansea City.

Jobe Bellingham started all three of these games and was substituted on every occasion as well and there are questions arising as to whether the young midfielder should have his minutes managed more cautiously by Sunderland.

Looking at Doyle and Neil in promotion season

Sunderland finished fifth in League One in the 2021/22 season, securing promotion to the Championship by way of the play-offs.

In that successful campaign, Callum Doyle made 39 league appearances, including the three play-off outings, for a total of 3,109 minutes.

Dan Neil was in a similar boat, featuring regularly as he also appeared in 39 games, amassing 2,726 minutes.

This duo clearly played a lot and therein lies the problem, as they were both just teenagers at the time.

Neil, who is a graduate of the Sunderland academy, showed particular signs of tiring as the season dragged on. After all, campaigns in the EFL are far from easy with the long trips and regular mid-week games taking their toll.

Neil was able to bounce back and make the step up into the Championship, appearing 45 times in the league and then playing a key part in both play-off semi-finals as well.

This could have easily gone a different way though - young players being used too often has ended in disaster before and so Mowbray and co may need to be careful when it comes to playing Bellingham week-in, week-out.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top 10 highest earners (Ranked)

Should Sunderland consider resting Bellingham?

Bellingham has started every single one of Sunderland’s Championship fixtures to date, showing just how integral he is to everything that goes on, on the field.

Doing this at just 18 years of age is quite something and he has popped up with a few big goals.

Bellingham has three to his name thus far, one of which being the opener in the recent win over Birmingham City whilst he scored both goals for Sunderland as they came from behind to beat Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.

His influence is there for all to see but you have to wonder what possible adverse effects this could have on a player.

Bukayo Saka is an interesting example - he may still be Arsenal’s main man but he is regularly picking up knocks this season and just from watching him, it can be seen that he is lethargic at times, understandably so.

Frenchman Adil Aouchiche, who is just 21 himself, seems like the obvious candidate to fill the Bellingham void.

He has made eight appearances in the Championship with all of them coming from the bench. In that time he has chipped in with a goal and an assist and has generally proven to be a very capable player under the stewardship of Mowbray.

The Black Cats boss has been widely praised for his management of young players but he must be willing to make the unpopular decision and manage Bellingham's minutes a little more cautiously - particularly in what is a hectic festive period.