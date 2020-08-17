Sunderland call time on 22-year-old transfer pursuit

Sunderland have decided to call off their transfer pursuit of defender Arbenit Xhemajli as they aim to add to their side ahead of next season, as per Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats are heading for another campaign in League One and will hope that this is the one where they can eventually get away from the third tier and back into the Championship.

Phil Parkinson is looking for ways to add to his squad right now, then, and Xhemajli was of interest but a combination of factors has meant that the Black Cats will not be getting him.

According to the report, the defender has other offers on the table that might be attractive to him given that the men from Wearside now have to abide by wage cap rules that were recently brought in.

The Verdict

Sunderland are set to miss out on this signing, then, but will be looking for other players that they can bring in with there still plenty of time in the summer transfer window right now.

The defender apparently has other offers on the table and it’ll be interesting to see how much this wage cap limits Sunderland in the rest of the window as they look to add to their playing squad.