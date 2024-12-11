Sunderland and Burnley will face competition from clubs across Europe in the chase for Celtic youngster Daniel Cummings.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated by the Scottish champions, but there are doubts about his future as he is out of contract in the summer.

That has alerted plenty of clubs, with recent reports claiming that Burnley, Sunderland, Ipswich and Wolves were among those to have sent scouts to keep tabs on the striker.

European clubs join race for Celtic’s Daniel Cummings

However, it appears they won’t have a free run at the player, as Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph revealed that Cummings’ form has prompted interest from clubs on the continent, whilst he also stated that Celtic are yet to offer fresh terms to the player.

“Bologna, Club Brugge & RB Salzburg are all interested in Celtic striker Daniel Cummings and have sent scouts to watch him closely. EPL (Premier League) clubs are also monitoring the 18-y/o.

“Cummings’ contract runs out at the end of the season and Celtic are yet to offer him a new deal.”

The youngster continued his impressive form in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday as he scored in Celtic’s 2-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. That was his sixth effort in the competition, which means he is the third top scorer after six games.

Daniel Cummings will have a big decision to make on his future

With Celtic yet to offer him a new deal, you get the impression that they aren’t too confident of retaining the player, as it’s surely something that they should have finalised by now.

Given Cummings' goalscoring form, particularly in Europe, it’s no surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere, and this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business if any club can prise him away from Celtic.

Of course, his contract situation means that he has freedom to decide his next move, even if the Glasgow giants would be entitled to compensation.

The player will no doubt assess his options, and he will surely prioritise a club that will give him a pathway to the first-team, which is something that Burnley and Sunderland will no doubt be pushing.

At 18, he is now reaching the stage where he will want to be playing in the professional game, as he looks to start delivering on his undoubted potential.

Championship Table (prior to Wednesday's fixtures) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 20 22 41 2 Sheffield United 19 16 39 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 Middlesbrough 20 9 31

The Black Cats, especially, have shown that they are willing to give younger players an opportunity, which is why they are an appealing option to younger players now, and there is a realistic chance that one, or both, could be Premier League clubs next season.