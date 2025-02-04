Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland’s determination to keep hold of teenage talent Tommy Watson underlines the Black Cats’ aspirations for the rest of the campaign.

The Wearsiders are said to have held firm after strong interest from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in the dying embers of the winter transfer window, with the Seagulls rumoured to have offered £13 million for the 18-year-old winger.

Despite rumours of a swap deal involving Simon Adingra also said to be on the cards, Fabrizio Romano revealed no deadline day activity was taking place regarding Watson, much to the relief of all of those at the Stadium of Light.

With a battle for the top spots likely to go down to the wire in the Championship this season, Palmer believes keeping Watson could make all the difference for Sunderland over the next few months, as they search for a return to the top flight after eight seasons away.

Sunderland reject deadline day Tommy Watson approaches

With Regis Le Bris and the powers that be in the north east doing their utmost to keep hold of Watson throughout the winter, it is a massive statement of intent for all those of a red and white persuasion heading into the run-in of the Championship season.

Sunderland are well in the mix for an automatic promotion spot right now, and are breathing down the necks of Sheffield United in second spot, with just three points between themselves and the Blades after Monday night's 3-2 win over Middlesbrough.

He may only turn 19 in April, but Watson is already proving that he can have a massive impact on matters between now and the end of the season in the second tier, having netted his first league goals for the club in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City in the buildup to Christmas.

The way the young talent can glide along with the ball at his feet, and his ability to find the back of the net from range sees him join the plethora of young talent at Le Bris’ disposal right now, with his exuberance alongside the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg likely to cause a devastating impact when he returns to full fitness.

Having been out of action since mid-December with a knee problem, Palmer believes his return to action for Sunderland will be massive in the weeks to come, having kept hold of him past the end of the transfer window.

Tommy Watson 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (FBRef) Appearances 10 Starts 6 Minutes played 430 Goals 2 (As of February 3rd, 2025)

The former England international said: “It is fantastic news for Sunderland supporters, they are going great guns in the Championship at the moment, and are only three points off of Sheffield United for the automatic promotion spots.

“Brighton, as well as other Premier League clubs were interested in Tommy Watson, the latest bid they turned down was £13 million, and it is the right decision.

“He is a young player, he is a very good player and has a lot of potential, the manager Regis Le Bris came out and said that he is very much part of their plans even though he is sidelines through injury, and if they don’t get automatic promotion then he will be very important if they get into the play-offs.

“So it is good news, he is young and he is only going to go up in value, and a lot of teams are looking at him from the Premier League, which is fantastic news that Sunderland got to the end of the window and kept all of their top players in the building.”

Sunderland must take Tommy Watson action to avoid Brighton return

If his trajectory carries on in the same direction, it will only be a matter of time before top flight clubs come back in for Watson, and Sunderland need to have insurance that they will get well compensated if the day ever comes when the winger leaves the Stadium of Light.

With just 18 months left on his contract right now, the Mackems are in a treacherous position regarding the young star’s future, and will want to get his deal extended as soon as possible, to ensure he doesn’t walk out the door for peanuts before next summer.

Of course, earning promotion to the Premier League could help them keep hold of Watson for the foreseeable future, and the teenager could play a part in his own destiny, once he is back fit and firing before the end of the campaign.

Palmer continued: “His contract is up in the summer of 2026 so I don’t doubt there are some negotiations to be done, but turning down £12 million from Brighton, who have had three or four bids turned down, and apparently Aston Villa, Crystal Palace Tottenham and Everton were all linked with the player, but he stays with the football club and that is fantastic.

“We know what their remit is, Sunderland, and it’s good to see that they are willing to say that they would sell if they get the right valuation, but they didn’t get the right valuation and he stays.

“It was late in the window for Le Bris to bring in a replacement as well, so that is fantastic news for Sunderland and for the supporters, and hopefully they reckon he should be back in contention within a week’s time, so that is fantastic news for the football club and their chances of getting promotion this season.”