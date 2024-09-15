Brighton and Hove Albion look to have received a boost in the race to recruit Sunderland winger Tommy Watson, who is also attracting interest from other Premier League teams.

According to a report from Alan Nixon, the chance to link up with his friend Josh Robertson at the Amex Stadium would appeal to Watson.

The Seagulls have made moves to try and prolong their success as an established Premier League side.

Making big-money moves to recruit Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda, former Leeds United man Georginio Rutter, Matt O'Riley and Ferdi Kadioglu during the summer window, they showed real intent as they look to take themselves to a new level.

Not only have they invested in their first team, but they have also looked to build for the future by recruiting some very promising youngsters.

Caylan Vickers joined in January and could be a real first-team asset in the future, having already managed to get some senior experience under his belt at Reading.

Robertson also moved to the Amex Stadium last term after shining at Sunderland.

And Amario Cozier-Duberry and Malick Yalcouye were both recruited in the summer.

Cozier-Dubbery was highly rated at Arsenal - and it will be interesting to see whether he blossoms into a key first-teamer on the south coast in the coming years.

Brighton receive Tommy Watson boost as they pursue Sunderland deal

The Seagulls attempted to get a deal over the line for Watson during the summer window, but the Black Cats held firm at that point.

They turned down a £2.5m package - and are currently holding out for a bigger bid for one of their most promising young players.

The Premier League team could have ended their pursuit of the teenager after failing to secure a summer deal, but they seemingly remain interested and other English top-flight teams are also keeping tabs on the player.

However, the opportunity to link up with Robertson on the south coast is appealing to Watson and with this in mind, Fabian Hurzeler's side may now be the favourites to win the race for the winger's signature.

Sunderland should look to retain firm stance on Tommy Watson

The Black Cats haven't seen Watson appear for the first team that often.

Considering he's only 18 though, his lack of senior appearances isn't a major surprise.

The fact he has already played for the first team is a promising sign and it reinforces just how highly rated he is at the Stadium of Light.

Tommy Watson's senior appearances for Sunderland (As of September 15th, 2024) Appearance Season Competition Opponent Starter or Substitute? 1 2022/23 Championship Huddersfield Town Substitute 2 2023/24 Championship Sheffield Wednesday Substitute 3 2024/25 Championship Preston North End Substitute

Big bids may have to be considered, but for now, the Wearside outfit should be focusing on keeping a promising young team together.

Already having the likes of Jobe Bellingham (pictured above) and Chris Rigg at their disposal, they need to build on that and retain players like Watson, with all three having a very high ceiling.

Senior game time may need to be on offer if the Black Cats are to convince the 18-year-old to stay put though - and it will be interesting to see what unfolds.