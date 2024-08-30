Brighton have had two bids rejected for Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson.

This is according to journalist Craig Hope, who believes a seven-figure offer was launched for the teenager, who only has a limited amount of experience under his belt.

The 18-year-old is one of a number of very highly-rated young players at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats also having the talented Chris Rigg at their disposal.

Like Rigg, Watson has already been involved in the first team and has made three senior competitive appearances, with more potentially set to follow during the 2024/25 campaign.

Tommy Watson's senior appearances for Sunderland (As of August 30th, 2024) Appearance Season Competition Opponent Starter or Substitute? 1 2022/23 Championship Huddersfield Town Substitute 2 2023/24 Championship Sheffield Wednesday Substitute 3 2024/25 Championship Preston North End Substitute

Having already offloaded a talented winger recently though, with Jack Clarke making a big-money move to Ipswich Town, the Wearside club are unlikely to be keen to let go another player who could potentially succeed him on the wing.

Doing well in the Black Cats' academy and already appearing for the first team, it only seems like a matter of time before he becomes a regular first-teamer under Regis Le Bris.

Brighton suffer setbacks in Tommy Watson pursuit

The Seagulls always seem to have one eye on the future, with fellow youngster Caylan Vickers joining from League One side Reading back in January.

And they have an eye on another young player, with England youth international Watson thought to be on their radar.

They have even had a couple of bids rejected for the player, according to Hope, and the same journalist has reported that one of these bids exceeded £2m.

With less than three years left to go in the window at the time of writing, they may now find it impossible to strike an agreement in time for him to make the switch to the south coast.

Sunderland could benefit from retaining Tommy Watson

Watson is a very promising player who should only get better.

His current contract expires in 2026 and with this in mind, the Black Cats should be looking to get him tied down to a new deal, amid interest from elsewhere.

If they can get him tied down to an extension, that will strengthen their negotiating position further and could allow the Championship side to keep him for longer.

That can only benefit the Wearside club, who have focused on developing young players in recent times.

And the player could also benefit from staying, because he may have a good chance of winning more senior game time at the SoL very soon.