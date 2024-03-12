Sunderland's play-off credentials have taken a serious hit over the past six games after failing to pick up a single point in the Championship - but that shouldn't stop Black Cats fans from being positive about the future.

It's been a tumultuous few months for the Wearside club ever since Tony Mowbray was sacked, with Michael Beale's spell failing terribly and his interim, Mike Dodds, has yet to take a point at the Stadium of Light.

They are now a long way out of the play-offs, and any chances of climbing into the top six now feel as though they've passed the club by.

But with a young squad to work with, there are certainly good times ahead on the north east coast - and that has been exemplified by their commitment to bringing up a youthful squad.

The 14-year-old record that Sunderland decimated

Taking to the field against Southampton at the weekend, the Black Cats obliterated a 14-year Championship record that was held by Peterborough United back in 2009/10.

Under the guise of Gary Johnson, the Posh fielded a team that had an average age of 21.8 years old - and whilst Mike Dodds almost beat that by fielding a team averaging 21.9 years old earlier in the season against Leicester City, he decimated that on the south coast with a team that had an average age of just 21.0 years old.

Lining up with Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham on the wings, having a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old in the side was always going to drag the average age down - and alongside other players such as 20-year-olds Mason Burstow, Romaine Mundle and Abdoullah Ba to form the front five, having an attack that could all feature for their under-21 side is quite the feat.

It will take a lot of beating to decimate that Championship record once again, though Sunderland of course could do so again if they play even younger players for the rest of the season - and it does spell out a clear transfer strategy from the higher-ups at the Stadium of Light.

How this spells out a clear transfer strategy from Sunderland and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Even looking at Sunderland’s transfer windows since the end of last season shows a clear picture.

Bellingham is likely the marquee of their signings, but alongside the likes of Mundle, Adil Aouchiche, Jenson Seelt and Nazariy Rusyn, there are a lot of young talents at Sunderland that they will be aiming to develop before selling on for higher fees.

Sunderland - permanent incomings, 2023/24 Age when signed Club signed from Nectarios Triantis 20 Central Coast Jobe Bellingham 17 Birmingham City Luis Semedo 19 Benfica Bradley Dack 29 Blackburn Eliezer Mayenda 18 Sochaux Nathan Bishop 23 Manchester United Nazariy Rusyn 24 Zorya Luhansk Timothee Pembele 20 PSG Adil Aouchiche 21 Lorient Leo Hjelde 20 Leeds United Romaine Mundle 20 Standard Liege

It’s a stark contrast to when they were last in the Championship and were stunningly relegated back in 2017/18, with the likes of John O’Shea, Billy Jones, Aidan McGeady and Lee Cattermole all being on huge wages and having very little resale value - and it’s entirely plausible that this fell into the minds of the Black Cats board in a bid to aim to avoid such an eventuality ever again.

That's on the onus of Louis-Dreyfus.

The owner took charge of Sunderland back in 2021 and became the majority shareholder back in June 2022 upon their promotion back to the Championship; and whilst this season hasn't exactly come up roses in terms of bettering their 6th-placed finish last season, the Black Cats are on a clear, concise path to bettering their future which Louis-Dreyfus must take a lot of credit for.

Who Sunderland could sell in the future

Jack Clarke is the obvious choice. The winger has been on fire for Sunderland until his injury last month, but that likely won't put off suitors in the summer. Burnley, West Ham and Brentford have all been linked with a multi-million pound move for his signature with Sunderland wanting £20million for his services, whilst Lazio also registered their interest in the January window.

Aside from Clarke, Bellingham has also fielded interest. Real Madrid are thought to be looking at him to come in alongside world-class brother Jude, who remains the top scorer in La Liga despite a minor injury and a suspension in recent weeks. Tottenham are also rivalling them for his signature, and his wondergoal against Southampton at the weekend will only heighten interest taking him from Wearside.

Finally, Daniel Ballard is thought to be on Everton's radar should they sell star defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer, and Anthony Patterson has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool amongst others after starring for the Black Cats over the past three seasons.