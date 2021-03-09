Sunderland braced for key summer blow as significant transfer update emerges

The coming months could be pivotal as far as Sunderland are concerned.

Lee Johnson’s side are battling to secure promotion to the Championship but if they fail to go up then they’ll be subjected to their fourth season in League One.

Missing out could see several players leave the club this summer, but one man already looks like a surprise candidate to move on.

According to Roker Report Mitchell Curry looks set to leave the club in favour of a move to the MLS.

The young striker moved to the Stadium Of Light last summer after being released by Middlesbrough where he came through the youth ranks.

Since then he’s been regularly turning out for the Black Cats’ under-23s side where he has put in some impressive display.

It’s claimed that Curry has been in regular contact with Inter Miami owner David Beckham and first team manager Phil Neville over a move that could materialise this summer.

Curry will be out of contract and so won’t attract a transfer fee for Sunderland, however it’s claimed that they do have a 15% sell-on clause in the potential deal.

The verdict

This is a great opportunity for Mitchell Curry.

While he’s developed well with Sunderland there’s still a question mark over whether he would have been good enough to break into the first team set-up on a regular basis.

By moving to the MLS he’ll have a great opportunity to make a name for himself in the game under one of the most exciting new teams in world football.