Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray shares prediction for Newcastle’s EFL Cup final clash with Man Utd

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has predicted that the club’s arch-rivals Newcastle United will suffer a defeat in the EFL Cup final this weekend at the hands of Manchester United.

The Magpies set up a meeting with the Red Devils by securing a 3-1 win over Southampton on aggregate in the semi-final.

Newcastle have yet to win the League Cup during their history and thus will be determined to create history on Sunday.

Whereas Sunderland were eliminated in the first round of this competition by Sheffield Wednesday in August, they did previously reach the final in 2014.

Despite taking the lead in their showdown with Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, the Black Cats were unable to prevent their opponents from securing a 3-1 victory in this fixture.

Sunderland will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Rotherham United when they face Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with the Sky Blues, Mowbray has offered his thoughts on how Newcastle will fare against the Red Devils.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Sunderland Echo journalist James Copley on Twitter), Mowbray said: “Eddie Howe has done an amazing job but my stomach tells you Manchester United will get the job done.”

The Verdict

Sunderland’s supporters will be hoping that Mowbray’s prediction turns out to be correct due to the intense rivalry that exists between these two clubs.

When you consider that the Red Devils have won 10 games in all competitions since the turn of the year and are currently above Newcastle in the Premier League standings, it would not be at all surprising if they end up winning the League Cup on Sunday.

As for the Black Cats, their focus this weekend will be on getting back on track in the Championship.

Set to face a Coventry outfit who are also vying for a place in the play-offs, Sunderland know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to have a chance of securing a positive result on their travels.

By embarking on a winning run at this level over the course of the coming months, the Black Cats will remain in contention for a top-six finish.