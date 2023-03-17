Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed Kevin Friend contacted him over the offside goal Sheffield United were awarded earlier this week.

The Black Cats and Blades played out a very competitive match earlier this week and it was United who earned the edge with them winning 2-1 to keep their automatic promotion hopes firmly alive.

Sunderland, of course, are still going for the play-offs but the result was a setback in terms of their aims, and it was a particularly tough defeat to take given the nature of one of the Blades' goals - one that was very much offside.

Indeed, extra sickening because it was the winner, Tony Mowbray could not hide his frustration at the decision post-game and he has revealed since that he has received an apology from Kevin Friend, who looks after the Select Group Two referees, to apologise for the wrong call being made.

This comes from Dominic Shaw on Twitter:

The Verdict

An apology does not change the result, of course, but at least it is something that Friend reached out to Mowbray to offer his regrets over the incident.

Sometimes these things do happen in football but the decision in the week was very hard to take and hopefully it'll be a while before a similar one happens again.