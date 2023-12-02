Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray revealed that Luke O'Nien believes they will go on an unbeaten run.

The Black Cats have struggled in recent times, losing five of their last eight league games.

Despite their recent run of form, the Wearside outfit can get something from their upcoming games and have a chance of getting points against tough opponents.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Luke O'Nien believes they will now go on an unbeaten run, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats have struggled in recent times, winning just two of their last eight league games and losing five of those matches.

That's uncharacteristic for a side that have been excellent since their return to the Championship, with the Wearside outfit securing a place in the play-offs at the end of last season.

Despite losing Alex Neil early on last term, they managed to pick themselves up and did extremely well under current boss Mowbray, who has seen younger players thrive under him.

They also made a promising start to the season and previously found themselves in the top six, but this recent run of form has seen them slide down to midtable, and they will be hoping to secure three points this afternoon at Millwall to get themselves back on track.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Their 2-1 defeat at home against Huddersfield Town in midweek would have been demoralising for them though - and it will be a tough task for the Black Cats to get themselves mentally ready for this tough game at The Den - a very hard place to go to at the best of times.

The Lions are currently sitting at the bottom end of the division after back-to-back defeats - and on paper - this is a game that Mowbray's side will be wanting to win.

What Sunderland prediction has Luke O'Nien made?

Mowbray has revealed that O'Nien isn't just focused on this afternoon - but on some of their other upcoming games too.

The 60-year-old said: "I know the fans don't like getting beat and the players don't either. So that's why we had this chat, this collective chat.

Related Tony Mowbray makes Middlesbrough point amid Sunderland struggles Mowbray has pointed out one reason why the Black Cats need to keep calm and carry on.

"And Luke O'Nien has come to me and said they've had their own internal conversation as well. He's told me that they've sorted it.

"He reckons an unbeaten run starts now, so I'll hold him to that!"

Can Sunderland go on an unbeaten run?

They can definitely get something from today's game against the Lions, with the hosts still adapting to Joe Edwards' methods.

Games against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United will be difficult - but they are at home in both matches and that should give them a chance of getting a point or three against these teams.

Bristol City, Coventry, Hull and Rotherham United are their other opponents for the remainder of 2023.

These games will be difficult - but these four teams are beatable.

They just need to ensure they are taking the initiative in both home and away games.