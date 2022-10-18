Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray responds to questions about Ross Stewart “comeback plans”

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has suggested it is too early to discuss “comeback plans” for injured striker Ross Stewart but reiterated that he “won’t be taking a chance on him”.

The Scottish forward made a fast start to life in the Championship – scoring five goals and providing three assists in his first eight games in 2022/23 – but has been sidelined after picking up a thigh injury in the warmup ahead of their game against Middlesbrough in early September.

Everton loanee Ellis Simms has been ruled out since but even without a recognised striker, the Black Cats have continued to impress and sit ninth in the table after 14 games – two points back from the play-off places.

Stewart’s injury was originally expected to keep him out for between six and 12 weeks and, speaking to The Northern Echo, Mowbray was pressed on whether there were plans for Stewart’s return.

He said: “Ross is coming along well, but I don’t think we need to make a decision about comeback plans until the boy feels that he’s ready to put his boots back on and get back out on the grass, and we’re not at that stage yet.

“We won’t be taking a chance on him, that’s the main thing. I always believe that after Christmas and the transfer window, those months from February through to May are the crucial part of the season. That’s when you really need to be firing and winning games.

“I’m hoping this club will be really strong then, with Ross coming back and hopefully Ellis (Simms) and Dan Ballard too. Hopefully, the team will be stronger and more powerful then, and the competition for places will be more extreme. I hope that drives the players on.”

Sunderland are back in action tonight as they face Blackburn Rovers in what is Mowbray’s first visit to Ewood Park since leaving in the summer.

The Verdict

This is 100% the right approach from Mowbray and his comments should reassure supporters that there are no plans to rush Stewart back too early.

The Scotland international had been one of the division’s best players in the early weeks of the season and it was a hammer blow to see him ruled out but the Black Cats have dealt with it admirably.

His return, whenever it comes, will be a real boost to their play-off hopes but it’s vital the North East club take their time to ensure he’s definitely ready to return to action.

The benefit of having an experienced manager like Mowbray is that he knows just how to handle these sort of situations.