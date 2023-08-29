Highlights Ross Stewart's future at Sunderland is uncertain as he has yet to sign a long-term contract, attracting interest from other clubs.

Sunderland may risk losing Stewart for free next summer if they don't sell him before the transfer window closes.

Tony Mowbray believes Sunderland's passionate fanbase could play a crucial role in convincing Stewart to stay, but it may not be enough on its own.

The Ross Stewart saga at Sunderland is a wholly uncertain one at the time of writing.

Stewart is adorned in that corner of the world and has proved a big hit with his goalscoring form, but the contractual showdown between player and club has suggested that his time in the North East may be approaching an end before long.

Ross Stewart's Sunderland situation

He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal upon his arrival from Scottish outfit Ross County back in January 2021 and the club exercised a one-year extension option included within that contract over the summer, although Stewart is yet to pen an extended long-term agreement, subsequently casting doubt towards his future.

The Scotsman is not short of suitors either, having reportedly attracted interest from Championship rivals Southampton and Stoke City alongside Tees-Wear adversaries Middlesbrough, too.

While that interest has not yet materialized, there is every chance that Sunderland may suddenly see Stewart prized away in the final stages of the summer transfer window when desperation kicks in for clubs and deals typically tend to come out of nowhere.

The ball is very much out of their court in regards to Stewart, though.

Sunderland do not have the privilege of being able to play hardball for too much longer, as they will be flirting with a real risk of losing Stewart for free next summer if he does not move on before Thursday evening.

Clubs have seemingly formed a queue for his signature across the summer, however, it remains to be seen just how willing sides will be to fork out for Stewart come January when he could well be a free agent in a matter of months- providing he has not signed a new deal by then, of course.

Still, manager Tony Mowbray remains confident that Stewart will remain with the club and has cited the fanbase as a crucial reason for just that.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland fans and Ross Stewart?

"I'm hoping Ross Stewart gets fit and and, whether he signs a contract or doesn't sign a contract, he scores 20 goals between whenever he is fit and the end of the season," explained Mowbray via ChronicleLive.

"I still believe, somewhere along the line, the supporters have still got a huge part to play with Ross Stewart.

"OK, he's not signed a deal, but if he is scoring goals, enjoying his football, the crowd are singing his name, he's their hero, why wouldn't you sign for a club with 46,000 supporters all singing your name?

"Ross just wants to be where he is loved and cared for, and there isn't a bigger, better, football club in this league than this one."

Can Sunderland fans really make Ross Stewart stay?

Mowbray raises a very good point regarding the strength of Sunderland's support and exactly how that can influence a footballer.

It could be argued that only Leeds United's fanbase is in the same bracket as the Mackems' throughout the division, so the Stadium of Light certainly offers many advantages.

You would imagine factor cited by Mowbray will not be enough on its own to convince Stewart to stay, although it is undeniably a strong selling point that he simply must leverage in forthcoming negotiations with the striker.