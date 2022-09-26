Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray opens up on Blackburn Rovers departure

Tony Mowbray has opened up on the decision behind his Blackburn Rovers departure.

The current Sunderland boss was previously with the Lancashire club until the summer, when he left following the conclusion of his contract.

This decision brought to an end a five-year tenure in charge at Ewood Park that saw him re-establish the club as a top half team in the Championship.

However, a lack of investment in the side was highlighted by the 58-year old as a big cause of concern that put strain on his ability to enjoy his work with the club.

He also revealed that the distance to his family was taking its toll on him mentally, which combined to make up his mind on where his future lay regarding his lift at Blackburn.

“I just got to the point at the end where it didn’t seem to be working,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

“We tried to grow that club and make it bigger and more successful.

“I felt as if they could have had a really good season.

“No problem selling footballers but you have to reinvest some of the money back into the group.

“You can’t just keep selling them and think you are going to get better by bringing the Under-18 and sticking him in.”

“I made a family choice. It was a life balance for me.

“I was living two-and-a-bit hours away from home, I’ve got three teenage boys.

“I wanted to come home and kick the ball in the back garden with them for a bit, go on holiday and get some sunshine and play footy on the beach with the kids, be a husband for my wife.

“But I’ve had three months of that and she is sick to death of me!”

Since departing Blackburn last summer, Mowbray has taken over the managerial position at fellow Championship club Sunderland.

He has overseen two wins, one draw and one loss during his first few games in charge.

Up next for the Black Cats is the visit of Preston North End on 1 October.

The Verdict

Both parties have done well in the aftermath of the summer’s split between Blackburn and Mowbray.

Rovers replaced their former manager with Jon Dahl Tomasson who has maintained a positive atmosphere at the club despite the loss of some key players during the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Mowbray has stepped into a difficult situation at the Stadium of Light and kept the team ticking along nicely.

The two clubs will meet in a couple of weeks in Blackburn, which will make for an interesting atmosphere at the game given the history between the supporters and Mowbray.