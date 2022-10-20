Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray offers verdict on Bradley Dack’s situation at Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack has had a tough couple of seasons with Blackburn Rovers having been blighted by injuries.

After a brilliant first two seasons at the club, Dack was then subject to plenty of time on the sidelines, finding it hard to get regular game time throughout.

However, this season he has made it back to full fitness and is ready to go out and try and replicate his double figure goal tallies that he was previously able to provide.

However, under the management of new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, the forward is finding regular game time hard to come by and on Tuesday night he was left out of the squad entirely as his side faced Sunderland.

The opposition are managed by Dack’s former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray who spent time talking to his former player following the game.

Mowbray has since admitted that the 28-year-old is definitely fit and ready to play as he told Lancashire Live: “I am not here so I don’t know where he is fitness-wise but I had a long chat with him in the corridor. He looks really lean to me.

“He looks slim and ready. He tells me his physical data is the best it has ever been , better than before he got his inures.

“I don’t know what is going on, what I do know is he was probably the best player in the Championship two years ago. You don’t lose the talent but the manager at this football club has those decisions to make and they are doing very well.

“I would never sit here and criticise any manager for their decisions, I have difficult decisions to make. But Bradley Dack, what a football, what a player but I haven’t seen him since he recovered from his crucial injuries other than playing him every 15 minutes to get his fitness up.”

The Verdict:

It’s a hard one to judge because as Mowbray said, at the top of his game Bradley Dack is an invaluable addition to a side at this level but he has suffered massively with injuries over recent times.

Furthermore, Tomasson’s side currently sit second in the league making it hard to say a certain player should be withdrawn from the first team to make way with Dack.

However, it was a surprise to see him missing completely from the squad against Sunderland and it could cause fans to worry about his future.

Dack will be doing all he can to get in the side this season but if the game time isn’t there, you can imagine it could be time for him to move on as a result of that.