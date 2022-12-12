Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes transfer admission about West Brom player ahead of tonight’s game

West Bromwich Albion are preparing to face Sunderland this evening as they return to Championship action.

The Baggies will be looking to continue their form, which saw them win three games in a row in the league before the World Cup break.

While Sunderland will be looking for back-to-back wins, they will know another win tonight will see them go a point behind sixth-place Preston North End.

Tony Mowbray, the former West Brom manager and now Sunderland manager, has revealed that he attempted to sign current Albion winger Jed Wallace while in charge of Blackburn Rovers.

The Baggies signed Wallace in the summer after his contract had expired at fellow Championship club Millwall.

The winger was a standout player for Millwall in the last few seasons, and in the summer he decided to move on from the London club as he looked to progress his career.

He, therefore, joined the Baggies, for whom he has managed three goals and three assists in 20 Championship games so far this season.

Mowbray admitted Wallace is someone he’s looked at before ahead of tonight’s game between the two sides.

Mowbray told the Express and Star: “Carlos is now in charge and I think the new manager is starting to put his identity on the club. I have been watching them and they are on a good run.

“I think they have very good players. Jed Wallace is someone I tried to sign at Blackburn and ended up at West Brom.

“I think John Swift was probably the best attacking player when he was at Reading and they both went there on free transfers, so they have two high-quality footballers.

“You throw in your Dianganas and they have a really good squad. We are expecting a really tough game, a team with an identity.

“They are a very experienced football side with technical players and they will give us problems on the day, but I’m sure we’ll give them some problems as well.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom man Saido Berahino ever played for a London based team? Yes No

The Verdict

Wallace has become one of the Championship’s most standout performers in recent seasons, and the attacker will now be hoping his move to the Midlands will be the next step in his football career that will kick his career on further.

The winger has caused plenty of issues for many defenders in his football career, so it is no surprise that Mowbray once looked to sign him. Mowbray likes to have exciting, attacking players at his disposal, and with players like Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton-Diaz, and Tyrhys Dolan, it would have been interesting to see Wallace join this trio.

However, that has been and gone, and Wallace’s focus will now be on tonight’s clash with Sunderland, and he will be hoping he can play an important role in getting the Baggies up the Championship table.