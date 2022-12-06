Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes “scary” admission during competitive start to Championship campaign

Sunderland are currently 10th in the Championship, following what was an impressive display in their 3-0 victory against Millwall at the weekend.

The Black Cats have readapted very well to life in the second tier and are a mere point away from the play-off places as things stand, winning three out of their last four matches.

Looking on the flip side of things when considering the tightness of this season’s Championship, Tony Mowbray’s side are seven points above the relegation places.

Sharing his thoughts on how competitive the second tier is shaping up to be this season, Sunderland boss Mowbray told the Chronicle Live: “It’s a bit scary sitting there one off the top [six] and seven off the bottom [three]. Are you having a good season or a poor season?

“It all rests on one result. You get beat, and everyone’s looking over their shoulder at the bottom of the division; you win and everyone’s looking up at the top. The reality is, you have to find a way to keep picking up points.

“I’ve always said that – accumulate points along the way, however you get them. You can be disappointed some days because you should have won 3-0, and yet you drew 1-1.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

“It’s a point, put it in the bag, move on to the next one and keep going. It’s when you lose four, five or six on the bounce and everyone else is picking up points where you swiftly go towards the bottom end of the table.

“Find a way to pick up points, find a way to win.”

The verdict

It is difficult to draw too many conclusions at this stage as the table continues to change dramatically after each game week, making it hard to gauge how the campaign is going.

All it takes is a run of winning three games and a club has seemingly transformed the level of expectation, whilst a three-game winless run has the opposite effect.

Sunderland have impressed during the first part of the season and as the table shows, they are well in the mix to go on and enjoy a successful season.

That being said, the close and competitive nature of the Championship means everything could change in the blink of an eye.