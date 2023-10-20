Highlights Tony Mowbray believes the referee didn't realise he had already booked Dan Neil.

Neil's dismissal for dissent at the end of the first half was met with controversy and booing from the home supporters.

Sunderland suffered a tough second half after that, with Middlesbrough taking advantage of the numerical advantage and securing a convincing victory.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes referee Jarred Gillett didn't realise he already booked Dan Neil at the time he was sent off against Middlesbrough, making this comment to the Sunderland Echo.

Neil was booked in the 17th minute for a foul on Josh Coburn - and that meant he was walking a tightrope for the rest of the game.

That was difficult for the Black Cats' midfielder considering he didn't have Pierre Ekwah next to him and had to be a big presence in the middle of the park to give the hosts the best chance of winning at the Stadium of Light.

But he wasn't sent off for another foul - he was dismissed for dissent at the very end of the first half - with Gillett giving him a second yellow for a comment he had made.

This decision didn't go down well with the home supporters, who booed Gillett off the pitch at the end of the first half, and there was plenty of debate over whether he should have been dismissed.

Considering the nature of the game, many believed and still believe this red card was extremely harsh, and it ended up changing the game.

What happened during Sunderland v Middlesbrough following Dan Neil's red card?

Boro ended up making the breakthrough in the 58th minute through Sam Greenwood - and doubled their advantage just two minutes later through Matt Crooks - giving the hosts a mountain to climb with ten men.

Isaiah Jones sealed the three points in the 72nd minute - and Marcus Forss fired home just before stoppage time to finish off what was an enjoyable afternoon for the travelling supporters at the Stadium of Light.

Despite the noise about Neil's red card, the visitors have to be commended for taking advantage in such a ruthless fashion after being handed a chance to get three points against a potential promotion rival.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Dan Neil's red card v Middlesbrough?

Mowbray believes referee Gillett didn't mean to send the Black Cats' star off, potentially forgetting that he had already handed him a yellow quite early on in the opening 45.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He said: "I genuinely feel the referee didn't realise he had already booked him and thought he'd put a mark on him towards the end of the first half, and then he's realised 'my God, what have I done'.

"I don't know whether that is right, that's just my opinion, because it just seemed so out of character with the game being as it was because he had let go so many potential yellow cards early on, and then that one came out of nowhere."

Who is at fault for Dan Neil's red card v Middlesbrough?

Neil himself has to take some responsibility because he should have known better, having already been on a yellow.

The Black Cats didn't have many midfielders at their disposal, so he should have been extra careful.

Gillett may also be regretting sending Neil off considering the nature of the game, with this clash being counted as a derby.

However, this is just one of several refereeing incidents this season and the relationship between referees and players, fans and managers needs to be repaired in some way.

Quite clearly, that relationship has broken down and there isn't as much trust in officials nowadays, even with VAR in the Premier League.