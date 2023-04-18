Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that Jay Matete will be given the chance to prove himself in the club's pre-season friendlies this summer before a final decision is made regarding the midfielder's future.

After helping the Black Cats achieve promotion to the Championship last year by making 36 league appearances for the club, Matete would have been hoping to feature regularly during the current term.

However, due to the presence of Dan Neil, Corry Evans and Edouard Michut, the 22-year-old only featured on eight occasions in the second-tier during the first half of the campaign.

Sunderland opted to sanction a temporary exit for Matete earlier this year as the midfielder joined Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the season.

Since making this particular switch, Matete has represented Plymouth on 17 occasions in all competitions.

As well as scoring two goals for Argyle in League One, Matete has also chipped in with one assist at this level for Steven Schumacher's side.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Jay Matete's Sunderland future?

Making reference to Matete, Mowbray has confirmed that he will take a close look at the midfielder when he returns from his loan spell at Home Park.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats boss said: "Jay can come back in pre-season and play in the games and we will see how he does.

"I'm sure it will have benefitted him to have played at Plymouth and then we will have discussions as to whether we see him as a big part of the group, because what Jay doesn't want is.. he wants to play and that was very clear from my conversations with him before his move in January.

"Why would he want to be the 19th player every week, training every day... he wants to play.

"Some players are happy to go on loan and play and some want to move, so these are all the conversations that we will have.

"My conversations with Jay will be about how he's found it, and I am seeing his clips every week and he got a good goal and assist last week.

"The lads have told me that he's enjoyed the experience, fighting for the top spot in the division at that level.

"We'll see how things go in pre-season, I don't want to try and pre-empt that because he will have to compete with Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Edouard Michut or whoever it is we have in midfield.

"Football is always a competition and selection is a competition within a competition.

"We'll wait and see but he will get a chance."

Will Matete be able to force his way into contention for a regular starting role next season?

When you consider that Matete was deployed as a substitute in seven of the eight league appearances that he made for Sunderland earlier this season, he will face an uphill task to claim a place in the club's starting eleven when he returns to the club.

After only averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.35 in the Championship, the midfielder has been more consistent in a Plymouth shirt as he is averaging a rating of 6.79 for the League One promotion hopefuls.

Set to compete with the likes of Neil, Evans, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah for a midfield berth later this year, it is vitally important that Matete hits the ground running in pre-season.

A failure to impress Mowbray could result in Matete leaving the club in the upcoming transfer window, either on loan again, or on a permanent basis.