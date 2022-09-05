Championship News
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes bold Championship claim
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has claimed ‘there’s no Fulham‘ in the Championship this season, with the division instead wide open.
The 58-year-old recently took over the Black Cats, who sit 8th in the second tier heading into tonight’s clash with Middlesbrough.
Ahead of the match, Mowbray said that Sunderland had to take each game as it comes, but did reveal that he believes that teams that can get their system right and functioning well have a chance due to there being no standout sides this campaign.
“What I do believe.. there’s no Fulham in the league this year,” the Black Cats boss said, via the Sunderland Echo.
“You played them last year and you felt their quality all over the pitch, their positional play and the speed they moved the ball, it was a different quality.
“I’m not sure there’s any of those teams in the league this year.
“If you can get your own model right and your team functioning, I think anyone can be competitive. All the games I’ve watched our team, they’ve been competitive. Norwich are favourites for promotion this year and for large parts of that game we were the better football side, more positive and looked like we were going to score.
“It’s a great league and it’s exciting, so let’s enjoy the journey.”
Sunderland’s Monday night Championship clash versus Middlesbrough could see Mowbray’s side climb as high as fifth in the league table.
Kick-off between the two sides at the Riverside Stadium is set for 8PM UK time.
The Verdict
Understandably, Tony Mowbray did not want to set out any bold aims for Sunderland this season, but his comments on the league are certainly interesting.
Fulham were phenomenal last year and whilst there may not be a team as good as them this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean the division is wide open.
Sheffield United look a class act, for example, whilst the relegated sides from the Premier League are always going to be strong, particularly once Vincent Kompany and Rob Edwards get their feet under the table properly at Burnley and Watford respectively.
Perhaps with Mowbray believing things are wide open, though, he is eyeing big things for Sunderland this campaign.