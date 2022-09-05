Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes bold Championship claim

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has claimed ‘there’s no Fulham‘ in the Championship this season, with the division instead wide open.

The 58-year-old recently took over the Black Cats, who sit 8th in the second tier heading into tonight’s clash with Middlesbrough.

Ahead of the match, Mowbray said that Sunderland had to take each game as it comes, but did reveal that he believes that teams that can get their system right and functioning well have a chance due to there being no standout sides this campaign.

“What I do believe.. there’s no Fulham in the league this year,” the Black Cats boss said, via the Sunderland Echo.

“You played them last year and you felt their quality all over the pitch, their positional play and the speed they moved the ball, it was a different quality.