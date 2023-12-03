Highlights Sunderland's lack of clinical finishing in front of goal is evident in their draw with Millwall, as they only had three shots on target out of ten attempts.

Young and inexperienced attacking players are struggling to make an impact for Sunderland, contributing to their scoring problems.

Sunderland's reliance on Jack Clarke for goals highlights the need for the club to strengthen their attack in the upcoming January transfer window with an older, more experienced striker.

Sunderland drew 1-1 to Millwall on Saturday at the Den and the Black Cats are now on a winless in three games, failing to pick up a victory after the international break.

Kevin Nisbet put the Lions ahead on the stroke of half-time, and despite long spells of possession, the Mackems were unable to equalise until the 78th minute when Jack Clarke scored from the penalty spot.

This result leaves Sunderland in ninth place, three points behind the play-off spots, and their unwelcome slide down the Championship table could continue as a tough fixture against West Brom lies ahead next weekend.

The Black Cats controlled much of the proceedings at the Den, but were unable to make their dominance pay dividends, and boss Tony Mowbray feels his side should have come away with more.

As reported by London News Online, Mowbray said: “We dominated the game from start to finish, apart from the last 10 minutes.

“We don’t look like we are going to score a goal, why’s that? I think it’s because we’ve got young attacking players, inexperienced attacking players, who are not really ready to play for our team, and yet we have to play them."

Sunderland's striker problem

Saturday's draw with the Lions demonstrates Sunderland's struggles in front of goal as, according to Fotmob, Mowbray's men had just three shots on target from their total of ten efforts.

In fact, the hosts had more shots on target with four despite having just 40% possession and seven shots in total as they picked up their first point in three games.

As demonstrated throughout last season, and at times during the current campaign, Sunderland are one of the finest footballing sides in the Championship but over the course of the last few weeks, it has become increasingly apparent that the Mackems are simply not clinical enough.

Mason Burstow started up front for Mowbray's side on Saturday, and the 20-year-old on loan from Chelsea has now failed to score in eight second-tier starts.

Eliezer Mayenda was given the nod in the previous game as they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town, and the 18-year-old has also failed to register a Championship goal this campaign. Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn is another who has not scored in the league.

Mowbray definitely has a point when he says that his current forward line may not be ready to play just yet, but due to a lack of experienced options, he does not have a choice.

They are overly reliant on Jack Clarke's goal contributions as the wideman has 10 goals in 19 Championship starts, which is very impressive.

Sunderland must bolster their attack this transfer window

The Black Cats have already lost momentum in the play-off hunt due to their woes in front of goal, but the upcoming January transfer window presents an opportunity for Mowbray to fix these issues.

Mowbray's youthful strikers are not providing goals this season, so an older, more experienced striker could be the remedy the club are searching for.