Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray looks set to target key position during the summer transfer window

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that he wants to bring in another striker who can be a ‘Plan B’ option, outlining a key requirement of his during the summer transfer window to the Northern Echo.

In the absence of Ross Stewart, the Black Cats have a very limited number of options to choose from up top, with Joe Gelhardt arguably their only orthodox forward in their squad at this stage.

Managing to beat other sides to his signature, the signing of Gelhardt was seen as a real coup by many but he hasn’t been able to make the impact he wanted to so far.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

A key factor that hasn’t helped their lack of depth was their failure to replace Ellis Simms during the winter window, with the Black Cats needing another forward in January regardless of whether he stayed or returned to parent club Everton.

This shortage of depth could prove to be costly for the Black Cats in their quest to secure a place in the top six – and Mowbray knows this is an area he will need to look at in the summer regardless of whether Stewart stays beyond the end of the next window.

But he isn’t on the prowl for any random striker – he knows exactly what he wants from a new forward.

Speaking about his transfer plans, he said: “We have Gelhardt at 5ft 7, Patrick Roberts at 5ft 6, Jack Clarke who is not a header of the ball. We haven’t got a target. We have to find a way to score goals.

“We prepare next week for Norwich. Before last week, it had been October since we lost an away game. We know it’s a tough task to go to Norwich, they will try to play with the ball.

“We keep going with this team and try to improve them, be brave. The next window comes along and we must look to make sure we get Plan B.

“Then you can go over the top, drop diagonals over their press. At the minute it doesn’t feel like we have that option.”

The Verdict:

In terms of their strategy, they should definitely be looking to put the forward department at the top of their priority list because Gelhardt will probably be wanted back by Leeds United at the end of the season.

As well as this, Stewart may attract interest when he returns to action and that’s why a contingency plan needs to be put into place to deal with his potential departure.

It’s a shame he could be sold this summer because he will only have one year left on his contract at that point and with this in mind, they probably won’t generate a huge amount of money for him.

The money that they do raise for him if they sell him could be used to rebuild their attacking area, with three or four new strikers probably needed if Stewart goes.

In terms of the other areas they may want to look at, the goalkeeping department could probably be strengthened to provide Anthony Patterson with more competition – and they will also need to look at replacements for their other loanees including Amad Diallo.

They could potentially sign Edouard Michut permanently though.