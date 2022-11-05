Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray leaves door open to Ross Stewart exit amid Premier League links

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray hopes the Championship club can sort out Ross Stewart’s contract situation but has admitted “if you have to sell an asset then you have to sell an asset” amid Premier League links.

Stewart fired the Black Cats to promotion from League One last season and had made a fast start to life in the second tier – scoring five times and providing three assists in seven games – before suffering an injury.

The 26-year-old is closing in on a return but has an uncertain future as he’s now in the final 12 months of his contract – though Sunderland do have the option of a 12-month extension.

Chronicle Live has reported that his form in early 2022/23 has attracted Premier League attention and you’d imagine the Black Cats may be forced to consider offers next summer if they’re not able to agree a new contract.

Mowbray has indicated that while he’s confident talks are being held, they’re out of his influence and was honest about how the North East club may have to approach things.

He told Chronicle Live: “I don’t know Ross’ agent, I’ve never spoken to him, but I’m sure he thinks he has [PSG striker Kylian] Mbappe on his hands and whether we can get to a number that makes Ross feel warm in his stomach that we really love him and want him to stay and so he thinks that this is the platform for him to perform, if we can get there and he signs a new deal then fantastic. If we can’t get there because it breaks all the structures and it’s going to cause carnage behind the scenes because there are six other players who think ‘hang on a minute, why is he earning that much and I’m earning this?’

“The club has to make those decisions and sometimes it can be really hard, but if you have to sell an asset then you have to sell an asset. That’s why I believe you just have to have honesty, because the fans deserve honesty.

“The fans just want the best players but sometimes you can’t have the best players if you haven’t got the budget. Otherwise, three years down the line, your club is in financial difficulty, you’re going into administration, you get docked 20 points, because you’ve broken the rules on finance trying to stretch yourself too far.

“I hope we can get something sorted out [with Stewart]. I believe he has got an amazing vehicle to progress his career. A team that creates chances, lots of technical players that can put the ball in the box in the right areas. If he scores 20 or 25 goals, the phone will ring off the hook.

“All he has to do is knock on the door of the manager or the head coach and say ‘I know so-and-so has been asking after me, and I’d like to go’. Then we say ‘right, well as long as it’s £30m then we can do it’.

“They phone up and say we’ll give you £28m and another £5m if we win the league, and we say ‘deal’. I don’t really know what cogs are turning behind the scenes and what conversations are being had, but having done this job for 20 years I am pretty sure the cogs will be turning and the conversations are being had.”

The Verdict

This might not be the response that some supporters will have been hoping for as Mowbray has certainly left the door open to Stewart’s exit at some point in the future but it shows that he is going to be honest, which is a real bonus for fans.

The ideal situation would clearly be the striker penning a new long-term deal but the Black Cats boss appreciates that things don’t always work out like that and wants the Stadium of Light faithful to understand the situation.

It would be a shock to see Sunderland cash in during the season but if a new contract isn’t agreed before next summer, they’ll surely have to consider offers.

That would be a shame but letting the 26-year-old walk away for nothing after the 2023/24 season would be madness.