Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray issues positive defender injury update on

Sunderland were back in Championship action on Saturday as they beat Millwall 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats returned from the World Cup break with an emphatic win over the Lions, who went into the game sitting sixth in the table.

Amad Diallo continued his excellent recent form with his fourth goal in his last six games to open the scoring in the 53rd minute, before Alex Pritchard doubled the lead five minutes later. Ellis Simms added a third for the hosts in added time, his fifth of the campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side move up to 10th in the table after the win, now just one point from the play-offs and Millwall drop out of the top six on goal difference to be replaced by Queens Park Rangers.

The 59-year-old was boosted by the return of players such as Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese, who all made their comebacks in the victory, with Ross Stewart also expected to return in the coming weeks.

Mowbray also confirmed after the game that defender Dan Ballard could also be back soon.

It has been an incredibly frustrating time for Ballard, who has been out since August with a foot injury. The 23-year-old made just three appearances before being sidelined following his summer move from Arsenal and Mowbray has no doubt how important, along with Stewart, Ballard regaining full fitness is for his side.

“We don’t think Dan Ballard is too far behind either – someone just said in the dressing room there’s two of our very best players, we can only get better. Let’s hope that proves to be the case.” Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

The verdict

This is excellent news for Sunderland.

The win over the Lions was outstanding, particularly considering Gary Rowett’s side occupied a play-off place prior to the game and continues what has been an impressive return to the Championship.

When you consider the amount of injuries Sunderland have had, to the likes of Gooch, Ballard, Cirkin, Stewart and Simms, including the latter two being out at the same time, it makes their results even more commendable.

Sunderland have shown repeatedly this season they have players who can step up when key players are absent and this was shown again on Saturday, with midfielder Luke O’Nien filling in at centre half.

Mowbray was without Ballard and Bailey Wright is also currently in Qatar with Australia and although it is a positive that he has players who can deputise so effectively, he will no doubt be keen to get players back to their natural positions.

It shows the strength in depth in the squad that they can keep picking up results and have such important players still to come back and with the club now just one point from the play-offs, they could not be returning at a better time.