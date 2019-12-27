Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson reveals details of talks with club owner after Bolton result

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that his discussions with club owner Stewart Donald after the 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers were about potential January transfer targets, not the manager’s future at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats’ poor run of form continued on Boxing Day as their draw with Bolton saw them drop down to 15th in League One–seven points from the top six and nine points from the automatic promotion places.

Parkinson replaced Jack Ross as manager in October but has not had the positive impact it was hoped he would–winning just twice and losing seven times in his 14 games in charge.

That record has seen them knocked out of three competitions–the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and EFL Trophy–and slide down League One into the bottom half of the table.

Sunderland fans were reportedly calling for Parkinson to be sacked during the game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo after the game, the Englishman was asked whether he’d received any assurances from Donald and revealed the details of his post-match discussions with the owner of the North East club.

He said: “I spoke to the chairman this morning and after the game. He has left now. We had a good chat.

“He’s asking about January and talking about several targets we have been discussing with him over the last few weeks.”

He added: “At the moment we are struggling to find that winning formula but have I become a poor manager overnight?

“You can keep chopping and changing managers but quite often that doesn’t prove successful as everyone knows.”

The Black Cats have not won since the 2nd of November, a run that they will be looking to end when they face Doncaster Rovers on Sunday.

The Verdict

It appears that despite their awful run of form, Donald is going to continue to back Parkinson and will give him money to spend in January.

That may be the catalyst that the 52-year-old needs to kick-start his Sunderland career and bringing in players to fit his system could be exactly what is necessary to help the Black Cats climb back up the table.

They’ve slipped away from the top of the table but are not out of reach completely and a run of victories could put them right back in the mix.