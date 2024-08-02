Highlights Interest in Oliver Bainbridge from Kilmarnock for a loan move.

Sunderland's under-21 boss Graeme Murty confirmed that there is interest in promising full-back Oliver Bainbridge, who has been linked with a loan move to Kilmarnock.

The Scottish Premiership side were reported, by journalist Alan Nixon, to be interested in taking the 21-year-old on a season-long loan.

Bainbridge has been on the periphery of the Sunderland first-team and is expected to want the opportunity to get regular minutes at the men's level, as per Nixon. The Kilmarnock boss, Derek McInnes, is said to be a big admirer of the youngster.

Oliver Bainbridge's 23/24 Premier League 2 stats Apps 21 Starts 18 Mins per game 83 Goals 1 Assists 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

The full-back, who can play on either flank of the defence, was not included in the Black Cats' under-21s squad on Thursday night to face Hebburn Town. However, the Sunderland Echo have stated that this may be because he could be involved with the first-team for their game on Saturday against Marseille.

While acknowledging that there are those who want to take the 21-year-old from Sunderland this summer, Murty didn't provide any update on the potential progress of any deal.

"There's nothing to tell," said the under-21s manager to the Echo. "There's obviously interest, rightly so, and there's interest in a few of our players. So what we have to do is we have to be respectful to the clubs involved and we have to be respectful to the player.

"Whichever loan experience we choose for the players is obviously going to be one that's going to stretch them, it's going to test them and it's going to be right for both the player and the club he's going to go to.

"So we're really interested and we're really excited that players are being watched from our club. We think that it's what they deserved after last season, but they need to go and embrace whatever experience they're going to get and make sure they maximise it.

"I'm sure that not only Oli, but there's a few of our players if they do get that opportunity, as Zak [Johnson] has shown, Matty Young has shown, that they're going to go and represent not only themselves, but the club really, really well."

The Echo reported, after the 2-1 victory against the Northern Premier League side, that talks are ongoing between the player and those interested in him, but that no deal is imminently close to being struck.

However, Scottish outlet the Daily Record have said that they expect Bainbridge to be part of the Kilmarnock squad for their game on Sunday against Celtic, which is on the contrary to the reports from the northeast that suggested he could be part of Regis Le Bris' plans for the club's final pre-season friendly.

Loan move makes perfect sense for Bainbridge's career

The full-back is clearly well rated at the Academy of Light, and the best way for them to prepare him for a potential future in the first-team, or show that he is an asset that a team like Kilmarnock may want to purchase down the line, is to get him tested at the best level possible.

A move across the border certainly looks like it's going to happen; it just seems like a question of when.

Unless Le Bris is having second thoughts about whether to allow him to leave because he may want to use him in the first team, then Bainbridge completing the temporary move away ASAP would be best for all.