Highlights Sunderland manager Michael Beale hopes that Patrick Roberts' injury is not serious.

Roberts' early exit from the game could cause him to miss some matches, which would be a blow for the Black Cats.

Alex Pritchard could be a suitable temporary replacement for the winger.

Michael Beale made it one of each after he got his first draw as Sunderland manager against Rotherham United on Friday night, having lost and won his first and second games as boss respectively.

His side came from behind to rescue a point at the New York Stadium, with a goal from starlet Jack Clarke sealing the point for the Black Cats.

Rotherham's sat second bottom of the Championship table before the match, and are now at the foot of the league as things currently stand. Beale and the Sunderland supporters would have expected more from their side, and the dropped points were compounded by yet another injury.

Winger Patrick Roberts was forced off in the first half after feeling some discomfort.

Even though Beale didn't give out any specifics on the issue that forced Roberts off after just 15 minutes of Friday night's match, he gave a rough update on the extent of it.

The team was already thin due to a major knee injury that Niall Huggins suffered in the club's final game before Christmas, against Coventry City, and Bradley Dack picked up a hamstring problem on Boxing Day against Hull City.

It has already been confirmed that Huggins will miss "at least" the rest of the current campaign.

Major injuries picked up by Sunderland players between 23rd-29th December 2023 Player Injury type Potential return date Niall Huggins Knee Start of 2024/25 season Bradley Dack Hamstring Unconfirmed Patrick Roberts Muscular (specifics unknown) Unconfirmed

Michael Beale on Patrick Roberts' injury

Beale has revealed that he is hopeful that the 26-year-old has not suffered any serious damage.

The 43-year-old told Chronicle Live: "He said he felt it being tight, so we'll obviously get it looked at, but he doesn't feel as though he's popped it, so we might be lucky there.

"That's the schedule that we've had. It's been a whirlwind ten days with the three games, and we had two days where we couldn't really train because of the high winds. There's not been a lot of time, so I'm getting to know this group on the go."

How much of a loss Patrick Roberts would be for Sunderland

Even though there is hope that the winger hasn't done any damage that would require him to be out of action for an extended period, being forced off so early in a game means he may miss a few games in what is a congested fixture list.

Abdoullah Ba came on in his place, and that's not the Frenchman's natural position.

In fairness to Beale, he didn't have too many other options. Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow came on for the start of the second half, but Sunderland still lacked real width on that right-hand side.

Alex Pritchard is someone who should be looked at as the first choice to fill in for the injured Roberts.

He came on and got into the typical areas that a right-winger does; playing in and around the right corner of the opposition's box.

He tends to be deployed on the left side of the pitch, but with the ambidextrousness that he possesses, it doesn't seem to make much difference to which flank he's occupying.