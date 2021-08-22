Sunderland boss Lee Johnson makes transfer admission over ace

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted to the Shields Gazette that Jack Diamond could well be loaned out by the club this summer.

The young prospect has been rarely involved this season at the Stadium of Light so far and could well be set to depart on a temporary deal in order to get his game time up to a regular level.

Diamond was a standout performer for the Black Cats last term in what was his breakout campaign in the North East and scored and assisted six goals as the club won the Papa John’s Trophy.

Now Johnson has made the following admission on the winger as the club continue to look at strengthening in wide areas during the current transfer window:

“It’s something we’ve discussed with Jack.

“We have talked about a loan.

“I’ve said many times that to properly develop a young player, they probably need 25 starts across a season.

“That’s no different to 90% of our players and especially the younger ones.

“We’ve had a lot of loan offers for Jack and clubs showing interest in a loan deal.”

Diamond signed a new three year contract with the Black Cats earlier this year and is viewed as a great prospect for the future by the North East side.

The attacker made 34 appearances for the club last season across all competitions and was a regular starter under Johnson.

The Verdict

This would be a very logical move for both the club and Diamond to make as he is unlikely to be a regular starter at the Stadium of Light at present.

He needs to be playing regular football at his age and risks being disappointed if he stays put in the North East when there is seemingly an opportunity to get more game time at another club.

The club have shown their faith in him for the long term by handing him a fresh contract and the hope will be now that he can head out on loan and impress by playing week in, week out.

This is a great opportunity for Diamond to shine again and it will be interesting to see which club snaps him up this summer.