Sunderland boss Lee Johnson involved in off-field incident after Lincoln City defeat

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson was involved in a confrontation with fans outside the Stadium of Light in the wake of the club’s play-off defeat to Lincoln City, with the Sunderland Echo reporting that a small group of fans voiced their displeasure to the former Bristol City man.

The incident occurred following Sunderland’s failure to beat Lincoln City in their League One play-off semi final and as a result of this, the Black Cats have now been consigned to a fourth straight season in the third tier.

Johnson’s men headed into the game off the back of a 2-0 first leg defeat at Sincil Bank and quickly ate up Lincoln’s advantage thanks to goals from Ross Stewart and Charlie Wyke in the first half to even the score up at 2-2 heading into the second period at the Stadium of Light.

However Tom Hopper’s second half header for the away side was enough to see the Imps through 3-2 on aggregate as Sunderland once again fell short in the race for promotion back to the Championship.

Footage of the incident involving Johnson and a small section of the club’s support then surfaced on Twitter after the game:

The 39-year-old has only been in the role since December of last year and will be looking for his side to go one better next season as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointment.

However, as exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier today, the Black Cats are said to be considering whether to sack the ex-Oldham Athletic man or not after coming up short this term.

The Verdict

Johnson certainly isn’t the first Sunderland manager to have felt the wrath of the club’s expectant fanbase and he most probably won’t be the last.

The supporters’ frustrations are very understandable as the Black Cats are still very much one of England’s biggest clubs and there is a clear desire there for them to want to see their side competing back at the top table of the pyramid.

However getting out of League One is not a forgone conclusion and the club have found that out the hard way over the past few seasons.

The manager and his players must now regroup and go again next season, with automatic promotion sure to be the target on Wearside once more.