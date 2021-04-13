Sunderland boss Lee Johnson highlights where his side need to improve

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has highlighted the key areas that his side need to improve upon ahead of tonight’s game against Wigan Athletic during an interview with the club’s official website.

The Black Cats head into tonight’s game at the DW Stadium off the back of a frustrating home defeat to their play-off rivals Charlton Athletic as their long unbeaten run came to an end.

Wigan do however present a less stern opponent on paper, with Leam Richardson’s men currently battling to stay in League One after a disastrous campaign that has seen them battling it out at the foot of the table for the best part of a year.

Speaking ahead of the game this evening, Johnson was quick discuss the areas in which his players need to improve upon following their defeat to Charlton:

“They are concentration errors and that’s what is frustrating, but we know that these boys are good, and they have been consistent over a period of time.

“If this happened regularly you would change your players, but in this situation it’s not and it’s a very good performance – better than the one at Bristol Rovers – marred by two concentration errors, so we have to cut out those out and add to our performance.”

A victory on the road for the Black Cats could see them close the gap on second place Peterborough United to just two points, with the Posh having played a game more than the North East outfit.

The Verdict

This is yet another huge game for Sunderland in their pursuit of not only a play-off place but also automatic as they are not done in that race just yet.

Johnson will be hoping that the shock defeat to Charlton will be just a minor blip as their form up to that game had been almost impeccable.

A resounding victory away from home this evening could set them up perfectly for two massive games against their fellow promotion rivals Blackpool and Hull City and in turn get people dreaming of an automatic spot once more.

There are still plenty of twists and turns to come in this race for promotion and ones things for sure, Sunderland never do it the easy way!